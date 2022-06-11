Indiana Midget Week Round at Gas City Rained Out

From Richie Murray

GAS CITY, Ind. (June 10, 2022) — Mother nature scored the victory during Friday night’s USAC Indiana Midget Week program at Gas City I-69 Speedway.

Rain fell at the start of the Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts semi-feature and continued to precipitate progressively harder throughout the night, forcing cancellation of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event.

Tickets from Friday night’s event are good to use for the remaining USAC events at Gas City during the 2022 season, including USAC Indiana Sprint Week on July 22 and the James Dean Classic on September 22.

Chance Crum (Snohomish, Wash.) captured his first career Fatheadz Fast Qualifying time earlier in the evening. Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio) scored the victory in Simpson Race Products Heat One; Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) in Competition Suspension, Inc. Heat Two; Kaidon Brown (Sydney, NSW) in Pit Stop USA Heat Three; and Jerry Coons Jr. (Tucson, Ariz.) in Rod End Supply Heat Four. Moles was the Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver.

USAC Indiana Midget Week resumes on Saturday night, June 11, at Kokomo Speedway, and concludes on Sunday night, June 12, at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 10, 2022 – Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 18th Annual Indiana Midget Week

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Chance Crum, 26, Rudeen-12.087; 2. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-12.096; 3. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-12.102; 4. Jade Avedisian, 84, CBI-12.122; 5. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-12.149; 6. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-12.155; 7. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.157; 8. Jason McDougal, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-12.159; 9. Jacob Denney, 61, Mounce/Stout-12.177; 10. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.194; 11. Chase McDermand, 40, Mounce/Stout-12.204; 12. Kyle Jones, 7u, Trifecta-12.205; 13. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-12.225; 14. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.226; 15. Mariah Ede, 71E, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.240; 16. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.251; 17. Maria Cofer, 57, Abacus-12.252; 18. Mitchel Moles, 89, CBI-12.253; 19. Kyle Cummins, 3G, Styres-12.260; 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 85, Central-12.315; 21. Dominic Gorden, 83, CBI-12.351; 22. Jace Park, 87, CBI-12.373; 23. Kaidon Brown, 97K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.387; 24. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.432; 25. Cade Lewis, 71m, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.516; 26. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.543; 27. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-12.608; 28. Sam Johnson, 72J, Johnson-12.629; 29. Bryan Stanfill, 75AU, Griffiths-12.727; 30. Blake Brannon, 40B, Western Speed-12.827; 31. Travis Buckley, 7NZ, BSL-12.848; 32. Michael Magic, 5m, Magic-13.045; 33. Mike Griffiths, 75, Griffiths-13.167; 34. Greg Mitchell, 001, Mitchell-13.426; 35. Robert Carson, 99K, LOK-13.524; 36. Garrett Mitchell, 002, Mitchell-13.574; 37. Jakeb Boxell, 44JB, Boxell-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Jacob Denney, 2. Dominic Gorden, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Ethan Mitchell, 5. Maria Cofer, 6. Chance Crum, 7. Cade Lewis, 8. Blake Brannon, 9. Greg Mitchell.

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Bryant Wiedeman, 3. Taylor Reimer, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Jace Park, 6. Thomas Meseraull, 7. Hayden Reinbold, 8. Travis Buckley, 9. Robert Carson.

PIT STOP USA THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kaidon Brown, 2. Mariah Ede, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Brenham Crouch, 5. Chase McDermand, 6. Cannon McIntosh, 7. Rylan Gray, 8. Michael Magic, 9. Garrett Mitchell.

ROD END SUPPLY FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Jerry Coons Jr., 2. Buddy Kofoid, 3. Kaylee Bryson, 4. Jason McDougal, 5. Jade Avedisian, 6. Sam Johnson, 7. Mike Griffiths, 8. Kyle Jones.

REMAINDER OF PROGRAM RAINED OUT

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-693, 2-Justin Grant-644, 3-Mitchel Moles-544, 4-Bryant Wiedeman-521, 5-Thomas Meseraull-518, 6-Kaylee Bryson-481, 7-Cannon McIntosh-460, 8-Taylor Reimer-397, 9-Logan Seavey-390, 10-Brenham Crouch-387.

USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-309, 2-Justin Grant-270, 3-Mitchel Moles-255, 4-Kyle Cummins-254, 5-Thomas Meseraull-242, 6-Jacob Denney-234, 7-Kaylee Bryson-234, 8-Bryant Wiedeman-233, 9-Taylor Reimer-208, 10-Brenham Crouch-199.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-45, 2-Brady Bacon-38, 3-Thomas Meseraull-37, 4-Robert Ballou-31, 5-Justin Grant-29, 6-Kyle Cummins-29, 7-Mario Clouser-29, 8-Kaylee Bryson-27, 9-Jadon Rogers-27, 10-Tanner Thorson-25.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 11, 2022 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 18th Annual Indiana Midget Week

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Chance Crum

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Jacob Denney

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Mitchel Moles

Pit Stop USA Third Heat Winner: Kaidon Brown

Rod End Supply Fourth Heat Winner: Jerry Coons Jr.

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Mitchel Moles