Justin Owen Victorious at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (June 11, 2022) — Justin Owen won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. J.J. Hughes, Joss Moffatt, Michael Fischesser, and Tripp Gerrald rounded out the top five.

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 4J-Justin Owen

2. 76J-JJ Hughes

3. 5J-Joss Moffatt

4. 4-Michael Fischesser

5. 4G-Tripp Gerrald

6. 32-Garrett Abrams

7. 21B-Ryan Barr

8. 9-Dustin Webber

9. 52-Isaac Chapple

10. 34-Sterling Cling

11. 37G-Ronnie Gardner

12. 20R-Tayte Williamson

13. 14C-Nathan Carle

14. 73-Zach Lamb

15. 10-Saban Bibent

16. 92-Jake Beck