Justin Owen Victorious at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (June 11, 2022) — Justin Owen won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. J.J. Hughes, Joss Moffatt, Michael Fischesser, and Tripp Gerrald rounded out the top five.
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 4J-Justin Owen
2. 76J-JJ Hughes
3. 5J-Joss Moffatt
4. 4-Michael Fischesser
5. 4G-Tripp Gerrald
6. 32-Garrett Abrams
7. 21B-Ryan Barr
8. 9-Dustin Webber
9. 52-Isaac Chapple
10. 34-Sterling Cling
11. 37G-Ronnie Gardner
12. 20R-Tayte Williamson
13. 14C-Nathan Carle
14. 73-Zach Lamb
15. 10-Saban Bibent
16. 92-Jake Beck