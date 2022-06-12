Justin Owen Victorious at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (June 11, 2022) — Justin Owen won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. J.J. Hughes, Joss Moffatt, Michael Fischesser, and Tripp Gerrald rounded out the top five.

Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, June 11, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:
1. 4J-Justin Owen
2. 76J-JJ Hughes
3. 5J-Joss Moffatt
4. 4-Michael Fischesser
5. 4G-Tripp Gerrald
6. 32-Garrett Abrams
7. 21B-Ryan Barr
8. 9-Dustin Webber
9. 52-Isaac Chapple
10. 34-Sterling Cling
11. 37G-Ronnie Gardner
12. 20R-Tayte Williamson
13. 14C-Nathan Carle
14. 73-Zach Lamb
15. 10-Saban Bibent
16. 92-Jake Beck