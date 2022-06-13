Sprint Invaders Roar into Eldon Thursday!

By Bill W

June 13, 2022 – The Sprint Invaders will invade the Wapello County Fair for a date at the Eldon Raceway in Iowa this Thursday, June 16 as part of the Jerry Sloan Memorial sponsored by Plowman Farms. It will be the first Sprint Invaders stop at the half-mile since Dominic Scelzi took a win there on June 16, 2019. John Schulz won the only other series race contested in Eldon on June 17, 2016.

Young Chase Randall of Waco, Texas leads the current point standings heading into Thursday. He’s followed by Josh Schneiderman of West Burlington, Iowa, Cody Wehrle of Burlington, Ryan Jamison of Mediapolis, Iowa and Bret Tripplett of Lincoln, Illinois. Randall was the winner of the series opener at 34 Raceway, while Schneiderman claimed victory at Lee County Speedway.

The grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. with hotlaps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Adult General Admission is $15, with kids 6-12 $10. Kids Five and under are FREE. The Jerry Sloan Memorial will also see IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts in action.

2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 394 (1)

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 390 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 384

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 374

Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 366

Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 362

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 358

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 356

(tie) Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 356

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 352

Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 340

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 338

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 330

Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 328

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 301

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 291

Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 287

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 285

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 250

Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 250

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 196

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 192

Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 186

Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 180

Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 158

Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 125

Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 125