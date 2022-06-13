Sprint Invaders Roar into Eldon Thursday!

By Bill W
June 13, 2022 – The Sprint Invaders will invade the Wapello County Fair for a date at the Eldon Raceway in Iowa this Thursday, June 16 as part of the Jerry Sloan Memorial sponsored by Plowman Farms. It will be the first Sprint Invaders stop at the half-mile since Dominic Scelzi took a win there on June 16, 2019. John Schulz won the only other series race contested in Eldon on June 17, 2016.
Young Chase Randall of Waco, Texas leads the current point standings heading into Thursday. He’s followed by Josh Schneiderman of West Burlington, Iowa, Cody Wehrle of Burlington, Ryan Jamison of Mediapolis, Iowa and Bret Tripplett of Lincoln, Illinois. Randall was the winner of the series opener at 34 Raceway, while Schneiderman claimed victory at Lee County Speedway.
The grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. with hotlaps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Adult General Admission is $15, with kids 6-12 $10. Kids Five and under are FREE. The Jerry Sloan Memorial will also see IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts in action.
2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)
Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 394 (1)
Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 390 (1)
Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 384
Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 374
Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 366
Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 362
Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 358
Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 356
(tie) Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 356
Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 352
Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 340
Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 338
Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 330
Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 328
Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 301
Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 291
Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 287
McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 285
Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 250
Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 250
Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 196
Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 192
Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 186
Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 180
Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 158
Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 125
Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 125