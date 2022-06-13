USCS Schedule Update for June 24th Sprint Car event

From USCS

Attention!…there has been a schedule change for the “UPCOMING” USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters event on Friday, June 24th…the event date was originally scheduled at Lexington 104 Speedway.

That Friday night’s (6/24) race has now been moved to Thunderhill Raceway Park, Summertown, Tennessee to create a two-night event on Friday and Saturday, June 24th & 25th at Thunder Hill Raceway Park.

All race team details for the two-night 2nd Annual USCS Thunder on the High Banks (2022) will be sent to all the race teams on Monday 6/13/22.

For USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters schedules and other information, please visit www.uscsracing.com If you have other questions, please feel free to call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.