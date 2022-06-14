Justin Peck Wins the Duffy Smith Memorial

From Tyler Altmeyer

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 13, 2022) — Persistence and patience certainly paid off for Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck on Monday night at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, ultimately cashing in for a $6,000 payday in night four of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires.

Peck, now a three-time winner with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 in 2022, took command of the 25-lap Duffy Smith Memorial program on lap 15, utilizing a slider through turns one and two to put race-long leader, Cory Eliason, in his rearview mirror. It took not only one, but three tries for Peck to take control over the Rudeen Racing No. 26 entry, first attempting a slider on lap 13, then again on lap 14. Needless to say, Peck’s persistence eventually worked in his favor.

“I feel like we’ve always been fast at Wayne County, just could never get the job done,” an elated Justin Peck said after his Wayne County victory. “I think I’ve finished in every position but first, so this is pretty cool. I was praying that the motor would hold because it was starting to get pretty warm. Luckily, it all worked out. I can’t say enough about these Buch Motorsports guys. They bust their tails and it’s paying off.”

Once in control, it was smooth sailing for the ace of the Buch Motorsports/Coastal Race Parts No. 13 entry, even withstanding a last-ditch effort by Cale Thomas, who showed Peck his nose after a lap 21 restart.

“I knew the top was the way to go down in one and two. I saw Cale’s (Thomas) nose there below me, but I knew if I could keep my momentum on the top that he wasn’t going to drive by, or if he did slide me, I would be able to turn back underneath,” Peck added. “I figured my safe bet from that point forward was to just rip the top and keep my wing speed. Cale usually gets around this place pretty good.”

Thomas held on to finish second, followed by current All Star points leader, Tyler Courtney, round three winner, Zeb Wise, and Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason.

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires will move further east and invade Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 14.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Wayne County Speedway

Orrville, Ohio

Monday, June 13, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 10-Zeb Wise, 14.516[18]

2. 91T-Cale Thomas, 14.551[31]

3. 18-Cole Macedo, 14.614[1]

4. 39-Christopher Bell, 14.659[19]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller, 14.681[39]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.693[25]

7. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.738[42]

8. 13-Justin Peck, 14.782[8]

9. 48-Danny Dietrich, 14.786[35]

10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.819[13]

11. 70-Henry Malcuit, 14.904[10]

12. 4-Cap Henry, 14.918[36]

13. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 14.930[12]

14. 49X-Ian Madsen, 14.946[2]

15. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 14.952[41]

16. 11K-Michael Kofoid, 14.963[15]

17. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.963[32]

18. 38K-Chris Myers, 14.969[4]

19. 4S-Tyler Street, 14.973[5]

20. 81-Lee Jacobs, 14.995[26]

21. 55X-Alex Bowman, 15.043[40]

22. 26-Cory Eliason, 15.045[23]

23. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 15.058[6]

24. 23-Tim Shaffer, 15.088[3]

25. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 15.113[20]

26. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 15.122[14]

27. 17-Carson Short, 15.124[38]

28. 19-Chris Windom, 15.244[30]

29. 99-Skylar Gee, 15.273[21]

30. 8-Zach Ames, 15.323[34]

31. 16-DJ Foos, 15.397[9]

32. 97-Greg Wilson, 15.516[24]

33. 16M-Danny Mumaw, 15.522[33]

34. 9-Ricky Peterson, 15.528[29]

35. 38-Leyton Wagner, 15.589[17]

36. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 15.876[7]

37. 29-Logan McCandless, 15.956[22]

38. 14-Sean Rayhall, 16.032[37]

39. 25-Jamie Myers, 16.143[11]

40. 20-Danial Burkhart, 16.629[27]

41. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 17.003[16]

42. 9J-Andrew Palker, NT[28]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 49X-Ian Madsen[2]

3. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

4. 4S-Tyler Street[5]

5. 38K-Chris Myers[3]

6. 16-DJ Foos[8]

7. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[9]

8. 25R-Jordan Ryan[6]

9. 23-Tim Shaffer[7]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

3. 11K-Michael Kofoid[5]

4. 70-Henry Malcuit[2]

5. 101-Lachlan McHugh[3]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]

7. 25-Jamie Myers[8]

8. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[9]

9. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]

10. 97-Greg Wilson

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

3. 99-Skylar Gee[6]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5]

5. 81-Lee Jacobs[2]

6. 39-Christopher Bell[4]

7. 97-Greg Wilson[7]

8. 29-Logan McCandless[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

2. 19-Chris Windom[2]

3. 8-Zach Ames[3]

4. 91T-Cale Thomas[4]

5. 9-Ricky Peterson[6]

6. 16M-Danny Mumaw[5]

7. 9J-Andrew Palker[8]

8. 20-Danial Burkhart[7]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

4. 4-Cap Henry[3]

5. 17-Carson Short[7]

6. 55X-Alex Bowman[6]

7. 14-Sean Rayhall[8]

8. 28-Brandon Spithaler[5]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

2. 13-Justin Peck[3]

3. 11-Parker Price Miller[1]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

5. 91T-Cale Thomas[4]

6. 18-Cole Macedo[8]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

8. 10-Zeb Wise[9]

9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[5]

10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 39-Christopher Bell[1]

2. 17-Carson Short[5]

3. 101-Lachlan McHugh[2]

4. 97-Greg Wilson[11]

5. 55X-Alex Bowman[7]

6. 9-Ricky Peterson[6]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

8. 14-Sean Rayhall[13]

9. 23-Tim Shaffer[21]

10. 9J-Andrew Palker[15]

11. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[12]

12. 25-Jamie Myers[14]

13. 29-Logan McCandless[18]

14. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[20]

15. 20-Danial Burkhart[19]

16. 25R-Jordan Ryan[17]

17. 38K-Chris Myers[3]

18. 16-DJ Foos[9]

19. 28-Brandon Spithaler[16]

DNS: 81-Lee Jacobs

DNS: 16M-Danny Mumaw

DNS: 38-Leyton Wagner

Tezos A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[2]

2. 91T-Cale Thomas[5]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

4. 10-Zeb Wise[8]

5. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

6. 4-Cap Henry[18]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

8. 3J-Trey Jacobs[20]

9. 49X-Ian Madsen[11]

10. 11K-Michael Kofoid[14]

11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]

12. 17B-Bill Balog[13]

13. 19-Chris Windom[12]

14. 97-Greg Wilson[24]

15. 39-Christopher Bell[21]

16. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]

17. 70-Henry Malcuit[17]

18. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[9]

19. 101-Lachlan McHugh[23]

20. 17-Carson Short[22]

21. 99-Skylar Gee[15]

22. 18-Cole Macedo[6]

23. 4S-Tyler Street[19]

24. 8-Zach Ames[16]

Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 23J-Jordan Welch

2. OOH-Michael Helterbran

3. 37-Bryce Norris

4. 78-Justin Clark

5. 20M-Vivian Jones

6. 17P-Austin Powell

7. 82M-Roman Jones

8. 9K-Kyle Kruger

9. 16E-Caleb Erwin

10. 14S-Jacob Stickle

11. 97-Chad Hyatt

12. 86-Zach Miller

13. 4T-Dylan Troyer

14. 8C-Lewie Christian

15. 25-Jarrett Rosencrance

16. 1H-Hunter Young

17. 71-Joe Coggin