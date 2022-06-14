Starks Delivers Fourth Feature Win in Fifth Start This Season

Inside Line Promotions

– ALGER, Wash. (June 13, 2022) – Trey Starks returned to Victory Lane on Saturday at Skagit Speedway, where he become the first two-time winner in the 360ci winged sprint car division this year.

The win was his fourth overall in five races this season, giving Starks the best start to a season in his career.

“It started off good as we went quick time in qualifying,” he said. “We went from fourth to win it in the heat race as we worked into the lead on the last lap. The car felt pretty good. We rolled the six for the dash so we had to start on the back row. The car felt good again and we advanced from sixth to third.”

Starks lined up on the inside of the second row for the main event.

“We had a good battle through the whole race,” he said. “We ended up running a different right rear tire than we normally do because of availability. That was a little different in the feature I noticed, but we were still pretty solid. We found more speed toward the end when I moved my wing back.

“We raced in third for a while and we got into second around Lap 10. We followed Greg (Hamilton) for a handful of laps and then we got into traffic. Things got a little dicey, which forced all of us to run some different lines than we were running for most of the race. I slipped back to third for a couple of laps, but we were able to maneuver through traffic a little better. We got into second and then took the lead with I think two laps to go. Even coming to the checkered it was a barrage of lapped cars. I didn’t even see the checkered come out. It was definitely exciting. We were happy to put on a show.”

Starks also advanced from fourth to second place in a 410ci winged sprint car dash.

“We were able to get a couple of laps in the 410 so that was good as well with Dirt Cup coming up,” he said. “We were quick time in hot laps and there was an eight-lap dash. We couldn’t track down the leader, but there weren’t many laps so we were happy to see how our car handled in traffic.”

Starks plans on competing this Saturday at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore., with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., before tackling several races at Skagit Speedway next week.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 11 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (4); Dash: 3 (6); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

5 races, 4 wins, 5 top fives, 5 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 5 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore., with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash.

