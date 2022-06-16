SPRINT CARS & SPECTATOR KING OF THE HILL RACES RETURN TO OHSWEKEN JUNE 17

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 15, 2022) – The 25th season of Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken Speedway continues this Friday, June 17 when O’Neil’s Farm Equipment and Case IH present Spectator King of the Hill night. The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars and Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars will return after a week off, while the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will contest their second round of Duel on the Dirt Home Races, and spectators will compete for $500 in one-on-one match races.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Ryan Turner is the de facto points leader in the 360 Sprint Car division entering Friday’s competition. While Turner finished second to Dylan Westbrook on June 3, Westbrook is back in the US competing for the American Sprint Car Series championship. Turner has served notice early this season as the local driver to beat with two SOS tour wins, but he has a host of hotshoes chasing him; Glenn Styres, Cory Turner, Aaron Turkey, and Jim Huppunen all scored top six finishes on June 3.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Darren Dryden was the winner on June 3 and leads the Crate Sprint Car points standings as a result. Dryden has had a strong start to the season, with runner-up finishes at Merrittville and Humberstone to along with his Ohsweken win. Dryden will have plenty of competition for the Ohsweken title though, as drivers like Jesse Costa, Lucas Smith, Eric Gledhill, and Curtis Gartly all finished in the top five on June 3.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Dave Bailey is the Thunder Stock championship leader with two wins to start the season, but his quest for a sixth consecutive title is sure to be contested by a very competitive Thunder Stock field. Chris Hale, Ryan Beagle, Mark Fawcett, and Trevor DeBoer hold spots in the current top five, and all except Fawcett have visited Ohsweken’s victory lane on multiple occasions.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

Tyler Lafantaisie has won both Mini Stock races at Ohsweken to start the season and leads the Mini Stock standings as a result. The 2014 champ will face challenges from a deep Mini Stock field, including current top five drivers Jeremy Hughes, Nick Erskine, defending champ Dusty DeBoer, and Jason Tolton

King of the Hill Spectator Races

A $500 grand prize is on the line for the return of Spectator one-on-one match races to Ohsweken for the first time in well over a decade! All entrants are welcome provided they meet the following criteria: Any insured, street legal, four-wheeled vehicle is accepted (no racing tires, no motorcycles/trikes – officials may disallow any car at any time for any reason); Drivers must have a license, wear a seat belt and helmet, and sign the electronic pit waiver:

NOTE: NEW ELECTRONIC PIT WAIVER

Please click this link to sign the Annual Pit Waiver if you plan on attending in the Pit Area in 2022:

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights. Several major events highlight the annual schedule including the track’s signature event – the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

