Seavey Passes Westfall on Final Lap to Complete Port Royal Sweep

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (June 18, 2022) — Logan Seavey drove by Matt Westfall during the USAC Silver Crown Series main event on the final lap Saturday at Port Royal Speedway to complete a sweep of both USAC Main Events during “Open Wheel Madness”. After winning the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series feature, Seavey drove from sixth starting position to take the lead from Westfall on 46. After a caution flag Westfall countered by taking the lead back using the bottom of the race track. Seavey stayed closed, and blasting around the top of the race track drove around Seavey for the feature win on the last circuit. Westfall held on for second while Brady Bacon, Dallas Hewitt, and C.J. Leary rounded out the top five.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 18, 2022 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Indiana – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – Open Wheel Madness

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: (Top-16 locked into the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 6, Klatt-21.402 (New Track Record); 2. Brady Bacon, 53, Five Three-21.539; 3. Jake Swanson, 10, DMW-21.590; 4. Matt Westfall, 54, Westfall-21.786; 5. Kody Swanson, 1, Doran/Dyson-21.858; 6. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice-21.914; 7. Shane Cottle, 74, Hodges-21.985; 8. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-22.091; 9. Mark Smith, 01, L & M-22.246; 10. Shane Cockrum, 71, BLS-22.320; 11. Dallas Hewitt, 57, Hewitt-22.512; 12. Jason McDougal, 27, Daigh/Phillips-22.536; 13. Kyle Robbins, 7, KR-22.806; 14. Gregg Cory, 32, Williams-23.126; 15. Brian Ruhlman, 49, Ruhlman-23.207; 16. Brian Tyler, 81, BCR-23.273; 17. Chase Stockon, 69, Pink 69-22.487; 18. Russ Gamester, 51, Gamester-23.196; 19. Mark Bitner, 4, Yeska-23.307; 20. Jimmy Light, 123, Two-Three-23.309; 21. Carmen Perigo, 52, Stehman-23.315; 22. Casey Buckman, 110, DMW-23.382; 23. Austin Nemire, 16, Nemire/Lesko-23.510; 24. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott-23.612; 25. Mike Haggenbottom, 24, Haggenbottom-24.000; 26. Tom Paterson, 11, Paterson-24.129; 27. Dave Peperak, 77, Peperak-25.209; 28. Jake Simmons, 3, Simmons-25.212; 29. Kaylee Bryson, 26, Pierce-NT; 30. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-NT.

QUALIFYING RACE: (12 laps, top-8 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Jimmy Light, 3. Carmen Perigo, 4. Mike Haggenbottom, 5. Austin Nemire, 6. Mark Bitner, 7. Travis Welpott, 8. Tom Paterson, 9. Russ Gamester, 10. Jake Simmons, 11. Casey Buckman. NT

FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (6), 2. Matt Westfall (4), 3. Brady Bacon (2), 4. Dallas Hewitt (11), 5. C.J. Leary (1), 6. Shane Cottle (7), 7. Shane Cockrum (10), 8. Kody Swanson (5), 9. Jason McDougal (12), 10. Carmen Perigo (19), 11. Brian Tyler (16), 12. Chase Stockon (17), 13. Brian Ruhlman (15), 14. Jimmy Light (18), 15. Austin Nemire (21), 16. Mark Smith (9), 17. Jake Swanson (3), 18. Travis Welpott (23), 19. Mark Bitner (22), 20. Mike Haggenbottom (20), 21. Tom Paterson (24), 22. Justin Grant (8), 23. Gregg Cory (14), 24. Kyle Robbins (13).

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-15 C.J. Leary, Laps 16-41 Matt Westfall, Laps 42-45 Logan Seavey, Laps 46-49 Matt Westfall, Lap 50 Logan Seavey.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-189, 2-Kody Swanson-171, 3-C.J. Leary-168, 4-Justin Grant-128, 5-Brady Bacon-128, 6-Brian Tyler-117, 7-Dallas Hewitt-102, 8-Carmen Perigo-92, 9-Austin Nemire-92, 10-Travis Welpott-91.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Thomas Meseraull-48, 2-Alex Bright-46, 3-Buddy Kofoid-45, 4-Robert Ballou-45, 5-Justin Grant-42, 6-Brady Bacon-42, 7-Logan Seavey-35, 8-Jadon Rogers-33, 9-Brenham Crouch-32, 10-Chase Stockon-31.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 24, 2022 – Madison International Speedway – Oregon, Wisconsin – 1/2-Mile Paved Oval – Bytec Dairyland 100

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: C.J. Leary

Hard Charger: Carmen Perigo (19th to 10th)

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Shane Cockrum