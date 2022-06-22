FAST Returns to Wayne County Saturday June 25th

From Aaron Fry

The Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt tour is prepared to return to the historic Wayne County Speedway this Saturday, June 25th after a one-year hiatus. Fans are guaranteed to see a first time WCS / FAST winner, as both prior visits were claimed by local hero Dean Jacobs, driving the McClure Motorsports number 9. The McClure team will still be well represented with two entries. Ricky Peterson, chasing FAST tour points, along with Andrew Palker, chasing Wayne County track points, will give owner Jerry McClure a chance at a three-peat!

Bradner, Ohio’s Nate Dussel is the current FAST tour point leader over Fremont’s Zeth Sabo. Local crowd favorite, Lee Jacobs, sits a very close 3rd in the standings, with Peterson and Sean Rayhall rounding out the front five. Other tour regulars expected include Mitch Harble, Nathan Skaggs, Justin Adams, Jordan Harble, Jordan Ryan, Lee Haskins and Jack Sodeman Jr. As always, the stout Wayne County regulars will be tough to beat on their home track! Chris Myers leads the track standings with Henry Malcuit, Danny Mumaw, Palker and Zach Ames in the top 5. Also in the track top 10 are Tyler Street, Danial Burkhart, Nick Patterson, Wyatt Zimmerman and Dylan Kingan. Former FAST tour regular, Cody Bova, scored his first ever Wayne County win a few weeks back and he has added his name to this weekend’s entry list as well.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm with hot laps at 6 and racing at 7. General admission is $18 with kids 12 and under free. Pit passes are $30. Mufflers ARE mandatory at Wayne County Speedway. AMB or Westhold transponders will work, however, teams are encouraged to bring their own. A few are available to rent from the track. Raceceivers are mandatory any time cars are ON the race track. Fuel and tires WILL be available but teams are encouraged to call ahead or message FAST to get specific chalk marks reserved.

As always, there are NO membership or entry fees with FAST! The main event purse is as follows: 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to our heat race sponsors – NAPA of Fremont, Brave Breed Rescue Inc, TheCushion.com and Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel. Bonus awards of $50 will be provided by Kear’s Speed Shop, The Home Turf Training Center and Village Point Market for the hard charger and the hard luck awards.