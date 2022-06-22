I-70 Motorsports Park 360 Nationals this Friday and Saturday!

Lonnie Wheatley

ODESSA, Mo. (June 22, 2022) – I-70 Motorsports Park fires back into action this weekend with two nights of 360-ci Sprint Car competition on Friday, June 24, and, Saturday, June 25.

It will mark the first visit for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network atop the newly-revamped I-70 Motorsports Park high-banked, 4/10-mile clay oval as they clash with the Missouri-based ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Friday’s card offers up $ 1,500 to win with Saturday night’s championship finale awarding $5,000 to win.

ASCS rules are in place with the exception that aluminum blocks will not be allowed which is in alignment with Knoxville Raceway rules.

Last year’s All-Star Circuit of Champions format will be in effect including group qualifying that sets heat race lineups with an invert of four. Heat winners along with the fastest qualifier to transfer will be eligible for the redraw with the balance of feature lineups determined by heat race finishes in order of qualifying time.

Any driver that doesn’t compete on Friday can start no better than 11th in Saturday’s finale.

Oklahoma City’s Wayne Johnson leads the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour troops into the weekend with a 57-point advantage over reigning series champion Blake Hahn as Columbia’s Garet Williamson and rookie contenders Jason Martin and Brandon Anderson round out the current top five.

Others among the current top ten in series points include past series champion Tim Crawley, Matt Covington, and the rookie trio of Landon Crawley, Landon Britt, and Kyler Johnson.

Marshall’s Miles Paulus holds the current edge in ASCS Warrior Region points.

The event will be show-up points only for both series as the format differs from that of the American Sprint Car Series.

Friday will be a Sprint Cars-only extravaganza while the Show Me Vintage Cars will join in on Saturday’s action.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. each night with racing going green at 8:00 p.m.

General admission is $20 on Friday night and $25 on Saturday night with Party Deck, RV Trackside Camping, and Guest Suites also available. Detailed ticket information is available at https://bit.ly/3Oe6MPL.

I-70 Motorsports Park is located east of Kansas City off Exit 41 near Odessa, MO. For more information, contact the track at (816) 393-0001 at (405) 238-8485 or check http://www.i70motorsportspark.com.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

