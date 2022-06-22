Red Hot Ryan Timms Enters 2022 Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge

PETERSEN MEDIA

Sweeping ‘The Border Battle’ at Jackson Motorplex and Huset’s Speedway over this past weekend, Ryan Timms is looking for another big pay day, and the coveted Championship Belt trophy, as the standout 15-year-old announced his intentions of competing in August’s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Pres. by Country Builders and The Rayce Rudeen Foundation.

“We are thrilled to have a young talent like Ryan Timms come take part in the 2022 Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Pres. by Country Builders and The Rayce Rudeen Foundation,” FRC Ent.’s Terry McCarl said. “With his age, Timms is limited where he can run the 410ci, but he has been impressive nonetheless, and we are excited to see what he can do against what is typically a really tough field of cars.”

Having a breakout season in 2021, Timms has leveled up in 2022 as he has made a name for himself on the Winged 410ci scene in 2022. This past weekend, Timms won a trio of 410ci events as he swept two nights at Jackson Motorplex and backed it up by winning at Huset’s Speedway.

“2022 has been a pretty great season for our team so far, and I am looking forward to getting into some big races this Summer,” Ryan Timms said. “My guys have been working really hard and I am eager to see how we stack up against some of the best at the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Country Builders and The Rayce Rudeen Foundation before we get to finally run some World of Outlaws races.”

Since moving to Sprint Cars fulltime in 2021, Timms has picked up a total of 10 410ci win to go along with 11 360ci wins.

Coming to see Timm’s and the rest of the field that is expected to be on hand compliments a great trip to Iowa in Mid-August with the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Pres. by Country Builders and The Rayce Rudeen Foundation taking place just a mere 26 miles from the Knoxville Raceway.

The ever-popular infield “Party Zone” will again be in full force, which makes this event such a fan favorite. Fans get awfully creative in what they bring into the infield with the only stipulations are no vehicle can be over eight feet tall, and no scaffolding is allowed to be constructed, as there is also a packed house in the main grandstands there to spectate.

Late Summer in the Midwest can bring quick rainstorms through the area, and in the past that has allowed the Party Zone to improvise and turn the infield into a mud wrestling tournament during the delay with great popularity. During the 2021 event, Cornhole Tournaments became extremely lucrative as one group built their own event up to offer $2000 to the winner.

While the normal Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Pres. by Country Builders and The Rayce Rudeen Foundation rages on, and race does break out, and this year’s event will offer a cool $21,000-to-win and $800-to-start for the Sage Fruit 410ci division, a $1000-to-win King of the Hill Match Race presented by DeBerg Concrete, and a $1000-to-win SeaFoam IMCA 305ci feature event.

As details continue to finalize for 2022’s rendition of the FRC a look back at the 2021 event, which was won by NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson, who is still the only driver to win the Front Row Challenge as well as the non-wing Ultimate Challenge.

2021 saw Willwood Brakes offer $1200 in product to the Hard Luck driver, as the Jack Housby Hard Charger took home $500 in cash and a KSE Power Steering Pump.

Famed Hoseheads.com website owner, Alan Holland added a PA Posse Bonus to the race as the highest finishing PA Posse Member took $500 in cash back to the Keystone State.

Always with international flavor at the FRC and Southern Iowa Sprintweek, Premier Speedway in Warnambool, VIC, AU offered two Right Rear Tires to the highest finishing Australian native.

Other bonuses included $500 from SeaFoam Motor Treatment to the Fast Time Qualifier, while Heat Race Winners took home $1200in cash and other prizes courtesy of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation, HRP, and Brown and Miller.

During last year’s event, a total of 7 Hoosier Tires, $2000 to HRP, $1200 to Wilwood, $1000 to Brown and Miller, $400 to All Star Performance, two sets of Schoenfeld Headers, and a KSE Power Steering Pump was all handed out between the 410ci and 305ci field thanks in part to a ton of great marketing partners.

Our fans in the stands and our party goers were also equally rewarded as SeaFoam threw out Football’s with driver names on them. If you’re football carried the name of the winning driver, you walked out with $250, the second-place finisher equaled $150, and the third-place finishes equated to $100.

The ever-popular free hand out items were also in abundance at the 2021 FRC as over 2000 items were passed out including, hats, shirts, koozies, key chains, footballs, and FRC Beads.

While most races during this week offer up lucrative pay days, the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by Country Builders and The Rayce Rudeen Foundation makes a point of emphasis on involving the fans, offering a memorable experience…in some facet, and goes above and beyond trying to ensure that they leave with a piece of memorabilia from the event to keep them coming back year after year.

As we move into the Summer Months, fans are encouraged to grab their tickets now to ensure they too can be a part of the 2022 party in Osky.

General Admission ticket prices are as follows and are currently available at www.oskychallenges.com, or by calling our office 515-957-0020- Adults $30 and Kids 12 and under $15.

Reserved Seating prices are Adults $35 and Kids 12 and under $15, and these can only be purchased by calling the office at 515-957-0020.

Infield Party Passes are $20 if purchased in advance or $25 on race day, while kids 12 and under are just $5.

“We are extremely thankful for all of the support we receive for this event from the competitors to the sponsors, to the fans,” McCarl said. “2021 was a great event and we are hoping 2022 is even better yet.”

JOIN THE TEAM- Any marketing partners interested in getting involved with Front Row Challenge Enterprise, LLC, please reach out to 515-957-0020.