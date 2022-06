From Lonnie Wheatley

ODESSA, Mo. (June 24, 2022) – Overnight rain with more expected on Friday afternoon has forced the cancellation of the Friday portion of I-70 Motorsports Park’s 360 Sprint Car Nationals.

The $5,000-to-win Saturday portion that features the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour taking on the ASCS Warrior Region is still on as scheduled with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and racing at 8:00 p.m.