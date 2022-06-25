Wilson, Macedo, and Weaver Win on Hall of Fame Night at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (June 25, 2022) — Greg Wilson scored an emotional win at Fremont Speedway Saturday, June 25.

The Benton Ridge, Ohio driver took the lead at the half way point of the 410 sprint feature, survived a tangle with an infield tire and near catastrophe with a lapped car to score his second win of the season at Fremont on the night his uncle, mentor and former car owner Bob Hampshire was inducted into the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame. It was his 15th career win at “The Track That Action Built.”

“To win the night that Hamp got inducted..it’s a pretty good win for me personally. That man taught me a lot about life, a lot about racing and a lot about how to treat my kids and make sure I include them because they grow up quick. He’s the guy who talked to me about that so to be here the day he was inducted into the hall of fame and to do it with a guy like Andy Potter who is a lot like a Bob Hampshire and won a lot of races…he gambles and he gambled a lot tonight and it paid off. I can’t thank him, Big Joe, Jake, Joe and Diane Seeling, my wife and the girls for believing in me,” said Wilson beside his Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics, DNC Hydraulics, Sugar Street Bar backed #97.

With his second place ruin, DJ Foos closes the game on Cole Macedo in the battle for the title of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

Speaking of Macedo, the driver had his car owner purchase a 360c.i. engine recently in preparation for a run at the Trophy Cup later this year in Macedo’s home state of California. Macedo took the lead in the 25 lap Great Lakes Super Sprints feature on lap six and the only thing that held up his march to victory was a late race caution as he had built a nearly six second lead. Macedo drove away to the victory, his third win of the year at Fremont and seventh career checkered flag at the track.

Had it not been for a tire that came apart late in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints A-main, Macedo may have had a pair of feature victories Saturday.

“Ray Brooks wanted to run the Trophy Cup this year and wanted to buy a 360 and I told him one of the best ones I could find and he bought it so hopefully he is happy with his purchase. This is a brand new car…we junked a car last week doing the All Star deal. We put it together this week and won first night out. Super happy with the performance tonight with this thing. Steven (Linder) worked really hard…I was kind of on him to get it better and better. It just feels weird to be in the 360s….you just don’t have as much power. I played with the wing there and got it better. With all our bad luck lately this is a good turn around,” said Macedo beside his Fremont Auto Parts, Grant Decker Construction, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Gill Construction, CK Mechanical, ML Graphics, Catawba Island Club.

Fremont’s Paul Weaver, a multi-time track champion in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints, put on a dominate performance, leading all 25 laps for his second win of the year at Fremont Speedway. It was the 66th career win at the track for Weaver who sits third on the all-time win list.

The victory also moves Weaver closer to a third straight title with the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“If you started on the front row you had a good shot. I wasn’t very good. The harder I ran…you know how it is to run the bottom, you have to lift way before the flag stand and I couldn’t do it very well. I would have moved to the top if I would have heard somebody behind me. I would like to thank Bob Hampshire. If it wasn’t for him I probably wouldn’t be out here,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting, Fostoria Mod Shop backed #31.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 2 with the 410 and 305 sprints, Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints (non-wing) in action.

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.18-Cole Macedo, 12.685

2.24D-Danny Sams, 12.848

3.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 12.891

4.5T-Travis Philo, 12.967

5.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.021

6.09-Craig Mintz, 13.027

7.5-Byron Reed, 13.037

8.2+-Brian Smith, 13.055

9.49I-John Ivy, 13.099

10.22C-Cole Duncan, 13.120

11.8M-TJ Michael, 13.166

12.16-DJ Foos, 13.168

13.2-Dale Blaney, 13.238

14.12G-Corbin Gurley, 13.270

15.97-Greg Wilson, 13.324

16.7N-Darin Naida, 13.380

17.65-Jordon Goldesberry, 13.422

18.19-Jett Mann, 13.521

19.23-Chris Andrews, 13.530

20.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.530

21.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.589

22.17-Reece Saldana, 13.638

23.26W-Cody White, 13.827

24.88-Jimmy McCune, 14.309

25.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.565

26.14H-Zane DeVault, 15.950

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1]

2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2]

3. 22C-Cole Duncan[6]

4. 2+-Brian Smith[5]

5. 23-Chris Andrews[8]

6. 17-Reece Saldana[9]

7. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

8. 24D-Danny Sams[4]

9. 65-Jordon Goldesberry[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[1]

2. 8M-TJ Michael[2]

3. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[4]

4. 49I-John Ivy[3]

5. 12G-Corbin Gurley[5]

6. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[8]

7. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

8. 19-Jett Mann[7]

9. 7N-Darin Naida[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Greg Wilson[1]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

3. 2-Dale Blaney[2]

4. 5-Byron Reed[3]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

6. 14H-Zane DeVault[8]

7. 26W-Cody White[6]

8. 88-Jimmy McCune[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[4]

2. 14H-Zane DeVault[3]

3. 24D-Danny Sams[7]

4. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[2]

5. 17-Reece Saldana[1]

6. 7N-Darin Naida[11]

7. 26W-Cody White[6]

8. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]

9. 88-Jimmy McCune[9]

10. 19-Jett Mann[8]

11. 65-Jordon Goldesberry[10]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 97-Greg Wilson[5]

2. 16-DJ Foos[3]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[6]

4. 8M-TJ Michael[1]

5. 5-Byron Reed[7]

6. 23-Chris Andrews[13]

7. 22C-Cole Duncan[9]

8. 14H-Zane DeVault[17]

9. 2-Dale Blaney[10]

10. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2]

11. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

12. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8]

13. 2+-Brian Smith[11]

14. 24D-Danny Sams[18]

15. 49I-John Ivy[12]

16. 12G-Corbin Gurley[14]

17. 5T-Travis Philo[16]

18. 17-Reece Saldana[20]

19. 35-Stuart Brubaker[15]

20. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[19]

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Qualifying

1.27K-Brad Lamberson, 13.289

2.24D-Danny Sams III, 13.484

3.X-Mike Keegan, 13.636

4.85-Dustin Daggett, 13.664

5.7C-Phil Gressman, 13.671

6.18-Cole Macedo, 13.703

7.49T-Gregg Dalman, 13.799

8.71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.852

9.15k-Creed Kemenah, 13.945

10.21-Larry Kingseed Jr., 13.998

11.1M-Brandon Moore, 14.033

12.86-Keith Sheffer, 14.152

13.4E-Bobby Elliott, 14.253

14.10S-Jay Steinebach, 14.369

15.21J-Linden Jones, 14.609

16.55-Matt Cogley, 14.792

17.19B-Brady Parmeley, 14.919

18.1-Levi Poortenga, 15.062

19.51-Garrett Craine, 15.287

20.98-Robert Robenalt, 16.680

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

3. 27K-Brad Lamberson[5]

4. 1M-Brandon Moore[1]

5. 4E-Bobby Elliott[8]

6. 19B-Brady Parmeley[6]

7. 98-Robert Robenalt[7]

8. 7C-Phil Gressman[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Keith Sheffer[1]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

3. 15k-Creed Kemenah[2]

4. X-Mike Keegan[4]

5. 21J-Linden Jones[5]

6. 1-Levi Poortenga[6]

7. 70-Eli Lakin[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr.[2]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

3. 49T-Gregg Dalman[3]

4. 10S-Jay Steinebach[1]

5. 55-Matt Cogley[5]

6. 51-Garrett Craine[6]

7. 97X-Rodney Hurst[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

2. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]

3. 27K-Brad Lamberson[7]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr.[5]

7. X-Mike Keegan[8]

8. 7C-Phil Gressman[20]

9. 1M-Brandon Moore[11]

10. 86-Keith Sheffer[3]

11. 15k-Creed Kemenah[9]

12. 4E-Bobby Elliott[21]

13. 49T-Gregg Dalman[10]

14. 10S-Jay Steinebach[12]

15. 97X-Rodney Hurst[19]

16. 55-Matt Cogley[14]

17. 51-Garrett Craine[17]

18. 19B-Brady Parmeley[15]

19. 21J-Linden Jones[13]

20. 1-Levi Poortenga[16]

21. 98-Robert Robenalt[18]

22. 70-Eli Lakin[22]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.X-Mike Keegan, 13.973

2.31-Paul Weaver, 14.053

3.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.169

4.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.207

5.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.227

6.5-Kody Brewer, 14.243

7.12-Matt Foos, 14.289

8.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.327

9.26-Jamie Miller, 14.340

10.19R-Steve Rando, 14.367

11.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.383

12.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.385

13.3V-Chris Verda, 14.499

14.16-Logan Riehl, 14.563

15.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.588

16.5AU-Mitch Smith, 14.594

17.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.795

18.78-Austin Black , 14.851

19.8-Bobby Foster, 15.229

20.51M-Haldon Miller, 15.421

21.3X-Brandon Riehl, 15.487

22.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 15.924

23.27-Calob Crispen, 16.286

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 61-Tyler Shullick[2]

2. 19R-Steve Rando[1]

3. 12-Matt Foos[3]

4. 99-Alvin Roepke[4]

5. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[5]

6. 3V-Chris Verda[6]

7. 5AU-Mitch Smith[7]

8. 27-Calob Crispen[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]

2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[3]

4. X-Mike Keegan[4]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[2]

6. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]

7. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[7]

8. 51M-Haldon Miller[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Logan Riehl[2]

2. 31-Paul Weaver[4]

3. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]

4. 8-Bobby Foster[5]

5. 78-Austin Black [1]

6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[6]

7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[2]

2. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

3. 99-Alvin Roepke[1]

4. 26-Jamie Miller[6]

5. X-Mike Keegan[5]

6. 12-Matt Foos[9]

7. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[10]

8. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[13]

9. 61-Tyler Shullick[8]

10. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

11. 3V-Chris Verda[16]

12. 5-Kody Brewer[14]

13. 16-Logan Riehl[7]

14. 7M-Brandon Moore[17]

15. 5AU-Mitch Smith[19]

16. 32-Bryce Lucius[11]

17. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[20]

18. 3X-Brandon Riehl[18]

19. 78-Austin Black [15]

20. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[21]

21. 27-Calob Crispen[22]

22. 8-Bobby Foster[12]