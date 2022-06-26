Axsom Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (June 25, 2022) — Emerson Axsom won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Tye Mihocko, Brayden Fox, A.J. Hopkins, and Cole Bodine rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 57-Cole Bodine[2]

2. 33-Jake Scott[3]

3. 24P-Tye Mihocko[5]

4. 22-Brandon Spencer[6]

5. 38P-Seth Parker[1]

6. 55-Josh Hodge[7]

7. 16B-Harley Burns[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 77-AJ Hopkins[4]

2. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[1]

3. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[2]

4. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]

5. 27M-Evan Mosley[5]

6. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[7]

7. 26T-Matt Thompson[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[3]

2. 99-Alec Sipes[1]

3. 53-Brayden Fox[4]

4. 04-Geoff Ensign[2]

5. 20D-Chad Davenport[5]

6. 11-Nevil Algie[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[3]

2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[7]

3. 53-Brayden Fox[9]

4. 77-AJ Hopkins[2]

5. 57-Cole Bodine[1]

6. 99-Alec Sipes[6]

7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[8]

8. 38P-Seth Parker[13]

9. 04-Geoff Ensign[12]

10. 91-Riley Kreisel[11]

11. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[17]

12. 33-Jake Scott[4]

13. 55-Josh Hodge[16]

14. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[5]

15. 20D-Chad Davenport[15]

16. 22-Brandon Spencer[10]

17. 11-Nevil Algie[18]

18. 27M-Evan Mosley[14]

19. 26T-Matt Thompson[20]

DNS: 16B-Harley Burns