Photo Gallery: GLSS at Fremont Speedway Fremont Speedway, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Danny Sams III (#24J) and Cole Macedo (#18). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh (#71H) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Cole Macedo in victory lane at Fremont Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brad Lamberson (#27) and Dustin Daggett (#85). (Jim Denhamer photo) Danny Sams III (#24J) and Cole Macedo (#18). (Jim Denhamer photo) Cole Macedo in victory lane at Fremont Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Larry Kingseed Jr. (#21) and Max Stambaugh (#71H). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brad Lamberson (#2) and Danny Sams II (#24D). (Jim Denhamer photo) Garrett Craine (#51) and Robert Robenalt (#98). (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Cogley (#55) and Linden Jones (#21). (Jim Denhamer photo) Cole Macedo. (Jim Denhamer photo) Cole Macedo in victory lane at Fremont Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Phil Gressman (#7C) and Creed Kemenah (#15K). (Jim Denhamer photo) Phil Gressman (#7C), Gregg Dalman (#49T), and Brandon Moore. (#1M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer II (#86) and Phil Gressman (#7C). (Jim Denhamer photo) Danny Sams III (#24J) and Cole Macedo (#18). (Jim Denhamer photo) Fremont SpeedwayGreat Lakes Super SprintsPhoto Gallery