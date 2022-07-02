Fremont Speedway Event Cancelled Due to Severe Storm Damage

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (July 1, 2022) — A severe thunderstorm – officials are still trying to determine if a tornado occurred – hit the Sandusky County Fairgrounds Friday afternoon, causing extensive damage and forcing Fremont Speedway to cancel racing for Saturday, July 2.

“We have buildings damaged, fencing torn out, power lines down. It’s a real mess,” said Roger Campbell of the Speedway Committee.

“We really appreciate everyone who offered to help clean up the facility but it will take a while to access all the damage and make a plan for repairs,” added Campbell.

The City of Fremont experienced many down trees and damage as well with power outages throughout the town.

The Track That Action Built plans to be back in action Saturday, July 9 with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group 410 sprints, the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales 305 springs and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks in action.

