Zeb Wise Named Driver for Rudeen Racing

(July 5, 2022) — Zeb Wise was named the new driver of the Rudeen Racing #26 sprint car Tuesday afternoon. Rudeen Racing made the announcement on their social media channels that Wise will make his first start at the full time driver for the team at the Brad Doty Classic. Shortly after Wise put out a statement indicating he will drive the Wise/Priddy Racing #10 entry he has driven the past two seasons this week with the All Star Circuit of Champions before heading over to the Rudeen team.

During the 2022 season Wise has two feature wins to his credit. Wise drove for Rudeen Racing at the Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway finishing in 8th place during the first preliminary night before before finishes of 23rd and 17th on Friday and Saturday respectively. Cory Eliason had driven for Rudeen Racing until last week when the team announced they were parting ways.