Jackson Motorplex Featuring Two Sprint Car Classes This Friday During Bank Midwest Night Presented by Best Western of Fairmont

JACKSON, Minn. (July 11, 2022) – Jackson Motorplex welcomes the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series as well as the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series this Friday during Bank Midwest Night presented by Best Western of Fairmont.

It marks only the second event of the season for 360ci winged sprint cars at Jackson Motorplex, where Aaron Reutzel was the winner on May 20.

A pair of Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series features have been contested this season with Jody Rosenboom and Trevor Serbus each posting a triumph.

This winner’s share for this Friday’s Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature is $3,000. Friday is also the penultimate event of the season for the 360 winged sprint cars at Jackson Motorplex.

Six drivers are within double digits of each other in the MSTS championship standings. Brant O’Banion is the leader with Troy Schreurs (10 points), Rosenboom (12 points), Javen Ostermann (24 points), Christopher Thram (62 points) and Lincoln Drewis (70 points) all within striking distance.

Tickets for Bank Midwest Night presented by Best Western of Fairmont are $18 for adults and $10 for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

