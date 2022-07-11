PHILLIPS TAKES FIRST SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS WIN

By Tommy Goudge

BRIGHTON, Ont. (July 9, 2022) – Kyle Phillips became a first-time Sprint Car winner on Saturday night at Brighton Speedway in the sixth round of the 2022 Southern Ontario Sprints tour.

The young driver from Grand Island, New York started on the pole and led all 25 laps of the A-Main; he did have to remain focused during a lengthy yellow flag period with a pack of veterans behind him, but drove off to join his father Tim on the all-time SOS win list.

Ryan Turner took the runner-up spot, followed by Chris Jones, Jacob Dykstra, and Cory Turner. Heat race wins were claimed by Ryan Turner, Rick Wilson, and Jacob Dykstra.

The Southern Ontario Sprints tour will next be in action on Sunday, July 10 at Cornwall Motor Speedway. Visit www.southernontariosprints.com for more information.

Southern Ontario Sprints Race Report

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Brighton Speedway

Brighton, Ontario, Canada

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 91 Ryan Turner, Dunnville [2]; 2. 0 Glenn Styres, Ohsweken [4]; 3. 20AU Brayden Cooley, Kirkstall, Victoria, Australia [5]; 4. 11 Jamie Turner, Caistor Centre [6]; 5. 71S Shawn Sliter, Port Colborne [3]; 6. 98 Paul Pekkonen, Brockville [1]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:06.205

1. 42W Rick Wilson, Joyceville [1]; 2. 13 Cory Turner, Tillsonburg [4]; 3. 21 Kyle Phillips, Grand Island, New York [5]; 4. 10 Mitch Brown, Brantford [6]; 5. 77T Tyeller Powless, Ohsweken [3]; 6. 25 Warren Mahoney, Lefroy [2]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 5D Jacob Dykstra, Port Colborne [1]; 2. 110 Jake Brown, Brantford [5]; 3. 11J Chris Jones, Picton [2]; 4. 9 Liam Martin, Binbrook [4]; 5. 84 Tyler Rand, Picton [3]; 6. 68 Aaron Turkey, Ohsweken [6]

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 21 Kyle Phillips [1]; 2. 91 Ryan Turner [4]; 3. 11J Chris Jones [3]; 4. 5D Jacob Dykstra [2]; 5. 13 Cory Turner [8]; 6. 20AU Brayden Cooley [6]; 7. 110 Jake Brown [9]; 8. 84 Tyler Rand [15]; 9. 11 Jamie Turner [10]; 10. 9 Liam Martin [12]; 11. 42W Rick Wilson [7]; 12. 68 Aaron Turkey [18]; 13. 77T Tyeller Powless [14]; 14. 71S Shawn Sliter [13]; 15. 25 Warren Mahoney [17]; 16. 98 Paul Pekkonen [16]; 17. (DNF) 0 Glenn Styres [5]; 18. (DNF) 10 Mitch Brown [11]

A-Main Lap Leaders – Kyle Phillips 1-25

Margin of Victory – 2.904 seconds

Hard Charger – Tyler Rand +7

Up Next:

Sunday, July 10 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Long Sault, Ontario

