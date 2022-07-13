Larson and Sweet Create Mid-Week Racing Series to Air on Floracing

(July 13, 2022) — Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet have partnered to form the “High Limit Sprint Car Series” series for the 2023 season. This series will feature 12 mid-week special events with two paying $50,000 to win, the other 10 paying $23,000 to the winner, and a points fund of $120,000. All events for the High Limit series will be broadcast on Floracing with races taking place at dirt tracks across the United States on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday nights.

The High Limit Series also announced a special kick off event dubbed the “High Limit Open” on Thursday August 16, 2022 at Lincoln Park Speedway paying $20,022 to win and an $80,000 total purse. General admission tickets for the High Limit Open are available on the Ticket Hoss mobile app powered by PitPay available at gettickethoss.com/l0n). Advance general admission tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-12. Adult tickets rise to $40 at the gate on race day, kids prices will stay the same. Admission is free for children ages 5 and under.

More information is available at https://www.highlimitracing.com/