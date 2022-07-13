Winged & Wingless Sprint Cars invade Placerville Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The loaded summer stretch marches on at Placerville Speedway this Saturday with Winged Sprint Cars, Wingless Sprints, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks all invading the El Dorado County Fairgrounds venue.

The evening of hard-hitting competition is also the official “Mark Forni Classic” tune-up race, with the 17th edition of the event set to take place next week on July 23rd. This Saturday’s diverse four-division show is sure to feature something for everyone. As always, Coors Light and Coors Banquet Beer will have Happy Hour pricing until 6pm.

Hanford’s Michael Faccinto is fresh off his first career Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car victory last time out. The 32-year-old also snagged the ADCO Driveline Fast Time Award last weekend aboard the Friends & Family Racing x1 mount. Faccinto looks to make it back-to-back this Saturday night, in what will be point race number nine for the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Cars.

Eight-time Placerville Speedway champion Andy Forsberg continues to lead the standings going into Saturday’s program. The Auburn veteran was part of an excellent race for the runner spot during the most recent event, ultimately coming home in third. Forsberg possesses a 29-point lead over Roseville’s Jodie Robinson, who continues to show immense speed herself. Bubba Decaires, Shane Hopkins and Michael Ing round out the top-five.

The Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour presented by C&H Veteran Ent. will also hold their annual “Back to School Backpack Giveaway” this Saturday at Placerville Speedway. A total of 40 backpacks with school supplies will be up for grabs to kids in attendance.

Wingless drivers will throw signed frisbees into the stands for children to catch. Each child will then take their winning frisbee to that driver in the pits after racing is completed and be awarded their backpack. Thank you to Hunt Magnetos, C&H Veteran Ent. and all for participating!

Oakley’s Nick Baldwin captured his third Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock victory of the season last Saturday and brings a large point lead into this weekend. Baldwin sits 112 markers up on Michael Murphy. Ryan Murphy, Kevin Jinkerson and Jonny Walsh rank third through fifth in the standings.

Part time security guard Thomas Jensen claimed the Mountain Democrat Mini Truck feature last week and will hope to do so once again this Saturday. Jensen holds a 14-point advantage over Mike Miller and an 18-point gap back to Austin Struthers going into the fifth point race of the year for the division.

Adult tickets this Saturday July 16th cost $20 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $8, while ages 5 and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/points-race-12 or at the gate on race day.

Grandstand seating is general admission at each event, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 16,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2022 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.