Lincoln Speedway MOWA Sprint Car Event Canceled

From Adam Mackey

(Lincoln, IL) Morning rain showers mixed with an unfavorable forecast for the rest of the day has led to the cancellation of the Friday, July 15 Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car event at Lincoln Speedway. Four other divisions were also scheduled to race.

MOWA is scheduled to return to the ¼-mile dirt track on Friday, August 19 as part of the State Fair race weekend which begins at Lincoln Speedway on Friday night, followed by Illinois State Fair racing on Saturday afternoon featuring the USAC Silver Crown cars. Macon Speedway will host a POWRi Midget event on Saturday night of that weekend before the Sunday afternoon ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100.