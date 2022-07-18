Cannon McIntosh Conquers Sweet Springs with POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/17/22) Cannon McIntosh would make short work of Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sunday night to earn his eleventh career feature victory with the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues on the final night of the Thunder in the Valley Weekend.

Early POWRi National & West Midget League competition would see Cannon McIntosh start the night off fast by clocking an 11.584-second lap and notch the quickest hot-lap time as McIntosh, Brenham Crouch, and Sam Johnson each would earn heat race victories.

Launching the field on the initial green flag launch would find high point qualifier Brenham Crouch line up with Taylor Reimer opening on the outside of the front row as Reimer would take the initial racing lead.

Challenged early and often, Taylor Reimer would battle feverishly with fourth starting Cannon McIntosh around the fifth lap with McIntosh taking over the point of the field. Reimer slip running with the front pack as she would battle back through the field with Chase McDermand, Kyle Jones, and Joe B Miller all staying within the frontrunners.

“This was a tricky track tonight; we were able to get consistent laps late to hold off Brenham. This feels great to end the weekend on top” said a celebratory Cannon McIntosh in the newly constructed Sweet Springs Victory Lane.

Fending off all competitors, Cannon McIntosh would emerge victorious with Brenham Crouch settling into finishing runner-up as Kyle Jones completed the features podium finishers. Sixth starting Joe B Miller would find the front of the field to finish fourth as Chase McDermand rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues top-five finishers at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for Night Three of the Thunder in the Valley Weekend adventure.

POWRi National Midget League | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | 7/17/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 08-Cannon McIntosh(11.584)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 97-Brenham Crouch

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 72-Sam Johnson

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 97-Brenham Crouch

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 19K-Riley Kreisel

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Lucas Oil/Realty Connect A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 2. 97-Brenham Crouch[1]; 3. 17-Kyle Jones[13]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[7]; 6. 25K-Taylor Reimer[2]; 7. 72-Sam Johnson[5]; 8. 19K-Riley Kreisel[19]; 9. 84-Jade Avedisian[8]; 10. 87-Jace Park[11]; 11. 5-Gavan Boschele[9]; 12. 08X-Kaylee Bryson[10]; 13. 21-Emilio Hoover[14]; 14. 44-Branigan Roark[16]; 15. 16-Garet Williamson[12]; 16. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[3]; 17. 56-Mitchell Davis[17]; 18. 89-Todd McVay[15]; 19. 21K-Karter Sarff[18].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 4. 84-Jade Avedisian[6]; 5. 21-Emilio Hoover[2]; 6. 56-Mitchell Davis[4]; 7. 19K-Riley Kreisel[7].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]; 3. 5-Gavan Boschele[3]; 4. 87-Jace Park[5]; 5. 89-Todd McVay[1]; 6. 21K-Karter Sarff[2].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Sam Johnson[1]; 2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]; 3. 08X-Kaylee Bryson[3]; 4. 16-Garet Williamson[2]; 5. 17-Kyle Jones[4]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark[5].

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be a weekend return to Illinois with visits to Macon Speedway on Friday, July 29th, and Jacksonville Speedway on Saturday, July 30th with the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool.

