Dunham Goes Back to Back in NRA Sprints

LIMA, Ohio (July 23, 2022) — Limaland welcomed fans and teams back to the ¼ mile of thunder on Friday night as K&L Ready Mix presented the K&L Ready Mix Clash. The Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprints made their final points stop at Limaland for 2022, with Leipsic Ohio’s Chase Dunham picking up his second consecutive victory in his family owned car.

The Ohio Logisitcs NRA 360 Sprint Invaders hit the track first in feature action with Dunham and No. Tylar Rankin making up the front row of the 25-lap main event. Dunham would grab the lead early and avoid multiple cautions to win. Luke Griffith, Rankin, Randy Hannagan and Devon Dobie would complete the top five.

Ohio Logistics National Racing Alliance

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, July 22, 2022

Qualifying

1. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 11.794[4]

2. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.825[5]

3. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 11.946[6]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 12.083[7]

5. 24-Kobe Allison, 12.102[10]

6. 23-Devon Dobie, 12.109[2]

7. 5J-Jake Hesson, 12.200[9]

8. 66-Chase Dunham, 12.239[19]

9. 6-Hud Horton, 12.283[13]

10. 11G-Luke Griffith, 12.339[8]

11. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 12.422[11]

12. 0-Brayton Phillips, 12.481[1]

13. 22M-Dan McCarron, 12.603[16]

14. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 12.623[3]

15. 28-Shawn Valenti, 12.628[18]

16. 16B-Chase Ridenour, 12.774[15]

17. 5NC-Jac Nickles, 12.776[14]

18. 55-Matt Cogley, 12.990[17]

19. 1-Steve Niese, 13.365[20]

20. 19B-Brady Parmley, 13.468[12]

21. 97X-Rodney Hurst, 13.745[21]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16C-Tylar Rankin[4]

2. 11G-Luke Griffith[1]

3. 16B-Chase Ridenour[6]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

5. 22M-Dan McCarron[5]

6. 5J-Jake Hesson[2]

7. 1-Steve Niese[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Kobe Allison[3]

2. 66-Chase Dunham[2]

3. 17-Jared Horstman[4]

4. 11H-Caleb Harmon[1]

5. 5NC-Jac Nickles[6]

6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[5]

7. 19B-Brady Parmley[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Hud Horton[2]

2. 0-Brayton Phillips[1]

3. 22H-Randy Hannagan[4]

4. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

5. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]

6. 55-Matt Cogley[6]

7. 97X-Rodney Hurst[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

2. 11G-Luke Griffith[7]

3. 16C-Tylar Rankin[2]

4. 22H-Randy Hannagan[9]

5. 23-Devon Dobie[12]

6. 22M-Dan McCarron[13]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[10]

8. 28-Shawn Valenti[15]

9. 6-Hud Horton[4]

10. 16B-Chase Ridenour[8]

11. 5E-Bobby Elliott[17]

12. 11H-Caleb Harmon[11]

13. 55-Matt Cogley[18]

14. 0-Brayton Phillips[3]

15. 1-Steve Niese[19]

16. 5NC-Jac Nickles[14]

17. 17-Jared Horstman[6]

18. 24-Kobe Allison[5]

19. 5J-Jake Hesson[16]

20. 97X-Rodney Hurst[21]