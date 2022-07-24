Wilmot Loses 7th, IRA Founders Night Reset August 27; Point Battles Tighten

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, July 23, 2022)–For the seventh time this season and second week in a row, Mother Nature is the only winner Saturday, July 23 at Wilmot Raceway.

The planned IRA Founders Night event will be moved to become part of the already scheduled IRA program on Saturday, August 27.

An ever changing forecast which was calling for severe storms to hit the Kenosha County Fairgrounds facility resulted in track officials reluctantly calling off the program in the interest of safety for all competitors, fans and staff.

Next up for the 1/3-mile clay oval on Saturday, July 30 featuring Pfeiffer Trailer Sales IRA Lightning Sprints, AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints, Modifieds and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars.

Heading into the July 30 program, Pleasant Prairie’s Mike Neau leads the Lightning Sprints point standings for Wilmot by 2 points, 273-271, over Union Grove’s Andrew Kiedrowski.

Tim Cox of Park City, IL heads up the wingLESS division at Wilmot by 50 points, 830-780, over Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL.

Genoa City’s Mike Simons leads his younger brother, Nick Simons, by 4 points, 689-685.

Salem’s Chris Abel leads the Bandits by 2 points, 604-602, over Elkhorn’s Micah Belling.

Salem’s James Jaime leads the street stocks by 11 points, 535-524, over second place Cody Erickson of Algonquin, IL. Street Stocks are next on the schedule August 6.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with on track activity getting underway around 5:45 and racing slated for about 6:30 p.m.

July 30 adult grandstand admission is $15.00 for ages 12 and over, $5.00 for ages 7-11, with ages 6 & under admitted free. Pits will open at 3 p.m. with pit passes being $27.00.

Advance tickets are available at the track website at wilmotraceway.com. Advance ticket purchases for events which end up being cancelled are made automatically through the individual purchaser’s bank account within 4 business days of the planned event.

For updates check the trackside raceline 262-862-2090 or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook Page.

Submitted by Michael Babicz.