INDIANA SPRINT WEEK AT THE BURG GETS RAIN JUST AS FEATURE IS PUSHED

By Richie Murray

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (July 24, 2022)………Mother Nature captured victory in the second round of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week on Sunday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway.

Rain hit the 3/8-mile speedway just after 8pm Eastern time when the 23-car field was being pushed away for the start of the 30-lap feature event.

Unfortunately, despite waiting out the weather front for well over an hour, the rain and the lightning never relented once it started, forcing cancellation of the feature event just before 9:30pm.

The event is considered a complete show. The feature payout and points were shared among the main event starters. Competitors earned standard qualifying and preliminary race points. With the rain out, slated feature starters were issued 23 points while non-feature starters received 10 points toward the Indiana Sprint Week and USAC National Sprint Car standings.

Indiana Sprint Week continues on Monday night, July 25, at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis. The event features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship presented by Mastin & Cain along with the Sherley Unlimited Snow Company UMP Modifieds.

Pits open at 3pm Eastern at Circle City with the front gates opening at 5:30pm, the drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 24, 2022 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track – 35th USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.910; 2. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-13.989; 3. Scotty Weir, 2B, 2B Racing-14.014; 4. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.150; 5. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-14.216; 6. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox-14.222; 7. Joss Moffatt, 5J, Moffatt-14.290; 8. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-14.393; 9. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-14.407; 10. Max Adams, 37, Felker-14.440; 11. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.487; 12. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-14.542; 13. Tye Mihocko, 2E, Epperson-14.545; 14. Briggs Danner, 5G, Heffner South-14.629; 15. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-14.635; 16. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.649; 17. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-14.664; 18. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-14.682; 19. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-14.687; 20. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-14.704; 21. Saban Bibent, 98, Wedgewood-14.706; 22. Nick Bilbee, 17, Bilbee-14.737; 23. Thomas Meseraull, 2, Yeley/Petty-14.757; 24. Alex Banales, 5x, Baldwin/Fox-14.807; 25. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-14.828; 26. Cole Bodine, 57B, DCT/Crow/Bodine-14.830; 27. Jadon Rogers, 14, Engler-14.841; 28. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15K, BGE Dougherty-14.843; 29. Brady Short, 61m, Edwards-14.868; 30. Dustin Webber, 9, Webber-14.917; 31. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-14.985; 32. Dalton Stevens, 99x, Stevens-14.990; 33. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-15.088; 34. Xavier Doney, 74, Doney/Lawson-15.149; 35. Tayte Williamson, 20, Williamson-15.259; 36. Michael Fischesser, 4F, Fischesser-15.327; 37. Dustin Ingle, 2DI, Ingle-15.442; 38. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland/Halley-15.483; 39. Todd Hobson, 77AU, Sturgeon-15.491; 40. Braydon Cromwell, 4x, Cromwell-15.690; 41. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-16.272; 42. Dickie Gaines, 44, Soudrette-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Saban Bibent, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Sterling Cling, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Brady Short, 7. Ryan Barr, 8. Brandon Mattox, 9. Tye Mihocko, 10. Dustin Ingle, 11. Troy Carey. 2:02.66

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Nick Bilbee, 2. Briggs Danner, 3. Max Adams, 4. Emerson Axsom, 5. Logan Seavey, 6. Carson Garrett, 7. Xavier Doney, 8. Cole Bodine, 9. Dustin Webber, 10. Dickie Gaines. 2:00.95

PIT STOP USA THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Brody Roa, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Jadon Rogers, 8. Joss Moffatt, 9. Todd Hobson, 10. Tayte Williamson. 2:01.36

ROD END SUPPLY FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Jason McDougal, 5. Alex Banales, 6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 7. Matt Westfall, 8. Dalton Stevens, 9. Michael Fischesser, 10. Braydon Cromwell. 1:59.93

C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Xavier Doney, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Dalton Stevens, 4. Brandon Mattox, 5. Tayte Williamson, 6. Todd Hobson, 7. Dustin Ingle, 8. Troy Carey, 9. Braydon Cromwell, 10. Michael Fischesser, 11. Ricky Lewis. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Seavey, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Joss Moffatt, 4. Matt Westfall, 5. Cole Bodine, 6. Thomas Meseraull, 7. Tye Mihocko, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Dalton Stevens, 10. Ryan Barr, 11. Carson Garrett, 12. Dustin Webber, 13. Alex Banales, 14. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15. Xavier Doney, 16. Jadon Rogers, 17. Brandon Mattox, 18. Brady Short. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

REMAINDER OF EVENT RAINED OUT

**Xavier Doney flipped during the semi.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-1353, 2-Robert Ballou-1277, 3-Brady Bacon-1259, 4-Logan Seavey-1242, 5-Emerson Axsom-1229, 6-C.J. Leary-1200, 7-Chase Stockon-992, 8-Matt Westfall-984, 9-Jake Swanson-952, 10-Jadon Rogers-894.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINTS: 1-Mitchel Moles-113, 2-Justin Grant-108, 3-Robert Ballou-98, 4-Chase Stockon-97, 5-Kyle Cummins-91, 6-Scotty Weir-90, 7-Shane Cottle-86, 8-Emerson Axsom-84, 9-Jake Swanson-82, 10-Briggs Danner-79.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Thomas Meseraull-92, 2-Buddy Kofoid-80, 3-Justin Grant-79, 4-Brady Bacon-78, 5-Robert Ballou-73, 6-Logan Seavey-73, 7-Kaylee Bryson-61, 8-Emerson Axsom-50, 9-C.J. Leary-46, 10-Cannon McIntosh-46.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-11, 2-Jake Swanson-11, 3-Shane Cottle-9, 4-Tye Mihocko-8, 5-Scotty Weir-5, 6-Jack Hoyer-5, 7-Mitchel Moles-3, 8-Logan Seavey-2, 9-Matt Westfall-2.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 25, 2022 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 35th USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Logan Seavey

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Mitchel Moles

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Mitchel Moles

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Nick Bilbee

Pit Stop USA Third Heat Winner: Robert Ballou

Rod End Supply Fourth Heat: Justin Grant

GSP Quality Driving Performance: Thomas Meseraull

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Logan Seavey

Hard Work Award: Cole Bodine