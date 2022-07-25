Tatnell Records Win at Huset’s Sunday night

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 24, 2022) – Brooke Tatnell, Shaun Taylor and Brandon Bosma stood atop the podium on Sunday during Nordstrom’s Automotive Night at Huset’s Speedway.

The nightcap of the program featured a wild finish as Tatnell led only one lap – the final one – during the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event. Justin Henderson paced the field for the first 24 laps during a race that featured a trio of restarts in the final five laps.

The final caution of the feature set up a green-white-checkered finish and 12th-starting Ryan Timms darted from third to second in turns one and two before he slid Henderson for the top spot in turn four as the white flag was being waved. Henderson turned underneath Timms to regain the lead before the flag stand. Both drivers entered turn one low and slid up the track into turn two.

The battle for the top spot was side by side as the duo exited the corner, but contact forced both drivers sideways and toward the infield down the backstretch. That allowed Tatnell to drive by for the lead entering turn three and win by 0.731 seconds.

“You can never give up,” he said. “Don’t ever give up until the checkered flag drops. It’s awesome for this team. I’ve won races that way. I’ve lost races that way. The scoreboard says No. 16 up front.”

Austin McCarl also capitalized by maneuvering into second place during the last-lap incident.

“This was old school Huset’s,” he said. “That was awesome. That was a fun race. The race track was awesome. I wish we could have this every week, banging the fence. That was some of the most fun, intense racing I’ve had in a long time.”

Henderson rebounded from the contact to finish third.

“I felt like I protected as well as I could,” he said. “It is what it is. We’ll come back harder and stronger next time.”

Points leader Matt Juhl finished fourth and Brendan Mullen recorded a fifth-place result.

Tatnell set quick time during qualifying before Riley Goodno, Kaleb Johnson and Ian Madsen posted heat race victories.

Taylor led the distance of the 18-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks A Main, yet it was anything but smooth sailing. Most of the race featured a three-car battle for the top spot. It became a two-car tussle up front midway through the race when Colby Klaassen caught the wall.

Defending track champion Cory Yeigh was all over Taylor as both drivers fought for the bottom groove, battling within three tenths of a second for the final handful of laps. Traffic appeared in the closing circuits and points leader Zach Olivier joined the race for the win, but Taylor hit his marks to win by 0.923 seconds.

“I built a new car this year and we were three weeks late getting out,” he said. “I’ve been racing this track since 2005 and we never missed an opener. For the first five weeks this year we came out with fuel pressure problems. This is a brand new car from the bottom to the top. Come to find out it was my fault. I overlooked something. I’ve got to thank my pit crew. I’ve got to thank my sponsors, everybody that stood behind me up to this point. People didn’t quit coming. People kept showing up.”

Yeigh narrowly held off Olivier for the runner-up position. Aaron Foote ended fourth and Ron Howe placed fifth.

Taylor and Foote each won a heat race.

Bosma hustled from the eighth starting position and led the final two laps to garner his third Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series triumph of the season at Huset’s Speedway.

“That was a lot of fun,” he said. “I looked up at the board with five to go and I seen Long Hair (John Lambertz) was leading. I started tracking him down and tracking him down. I knew I was going to get him with about three to go. I was really catching him there.

“Long Hair is probably the best driver out here to run the bottom. Luckily the bottom was really, really good in one and two and the top was really good in three and four. I was lucky enough to find the top there and we’re here in Victory Lane finally.”

John Lambertz led the first 18 laps of the non-stop 20-lap main event before Bosma found momentum on the top side of the track. He drove into third place on Lap 12 and into the runner-up position on Lap 14. Bosma closed in more than two seconds on Lambertz, who was committed to the bottom groove. Bosma took the lead exiting turn four as the white flag was waved and pulled away to win by 1.371 seconds.

Lambertz placed second with Bayley Ballenger rounding out the podium. Lee Goos Jr. finished fourth and Koby Werkmeister was fifth.

The heat races were won by Lambertz and Blaine Stegenga.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday for Heiman Fire Equipment Night featuring Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

NORDSTROM’S AUTOMOTIVE NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 24, 2022) –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 16-Brooke Tatnell (5); 2. 88-Austin McCarl (8); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (2); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen (4); 6. 5T-Ryan Timms (12); 7. 81-Jack Dover (7); 8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (1); 9. 45-Rusty Hickman (21); 10. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 11. 22-Riley Goodno (9); 12. 4-Cody Hansen (15); 13. 105-Cody Ihlen (20); 14. 14-Jody Rosenboom (13); 15. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (14); 16. (DNF) 101-Chuck McGillivray (17); 17. (DNF) 86-Donovan Peterson (19); 18. (DNF) 22W-Aaron Werner (18); 19. (DNF) 5-Gage Pulkrabek (22); 20. (DNF) 27-Carson McCarl (10); 21. (DNF) ACE-Ian Madsen (11); 22. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (16).

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22-Riley Goodno (1); 2. 81-Jack Dover (2); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (3); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (5); 6. 47-Brant O’Banion (6); 7. 105-Cody Ihlen (7); 8. 5-Gage Pulkrabek (8).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 2. 5T-Ryan Timms (1); 3. 88-Austin McCarl (4); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (6); 6. 22W-Aaron Werner (7); 7. (DNF) 101-Chuck McGillivray (5).

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. ACE-Ian Madsen (1); 2. 27-Carson McCarl (2); 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 4. 14-Jody Rosenboom (5); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier (4); 6. 45-Rusty Hickman (7); 7. (DNF) 86-Donovan Peterson (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.732 (14); 2. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:10.893 (6); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:10.922 (20); 4. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:10.965 (3); 5. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:10.973 (8); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:10.981 (2); 7. 81-Jack Dover, 00:10.999 (10); 8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.055 (9); 9. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.065 (17); 10. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.072 (13); 11. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:11.150 (7); 12. ACE-Ian Madsen, 00:11.276 (4); 13. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:11.315 (12); 14. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.323 (1); 15. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.409 (18); 16. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.654 (15); 17. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.665 (21); 18. 86-Donovan Peterson, 00:11.815 (11); 19. 105-Cody Ihlen, 00:11.841 (22); 20. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:11.995 (19); 21. (DQ) 45-Rusty Hickman, 00:10.819 (16); 22. (DQ) 5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.578 (5).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 71X-Shaun Taylor (1); 2. 64-Cory Yeigh (3); 3. 71-Zach Olivier (10); 4. 1X-Aaron Foote (2); 5. 21-Ron Howe (4); 6. 15-Brandon Ferguson (7); 7. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (9); 8. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (11); 9. 20K-Spenser Kalass (12); 10. 18-Ivan Olivier (6); 11. 33-Garet Deboer (16); 12. (DNF) 14J-Jayke Glanzer (14); 13. (DNF) 34K-Colby Klaassen (5); 14. (DNF) 40-Tim Dann (8); 15. (DNF) 29Z-JJ Zebell (13); 16. (DNS) 3-Matt Steuerwald.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71X-Shaun Taylor (1); 2. 34K-Colby Klaassen (4); 3. 71-Zach Olivier (8); 4. 64-Cory Yeigh (2); 5. 40-Tim Dann (7); 6. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (6); 7. (DNF) 29Z-JJ Zebell (3); 8. (DNF) 14J-Jayke Glanzer (5).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Aaron Foote (1); 2. 21-Ron Howe (2); 3. 18-Ivan Olivier (3); 4. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (6); 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson (4); 6. 33-Garet Deboer (8); 7. 20K-Spenser Kalass (7); 8. (DNF) 3-Matt Steuerwald (5).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (8); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister (6); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (10); 7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (9); 8. 10-Trevor Serbus (12); 9. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (11); 10. 1K-Micah Slendy (5); 11. 84-Max Roseland (13); 12. F5-Tim Rustad (14); 13. 28-Nicholas Winter (15); 14. (DNF) 69-Mike Moore (4); 15. (DNF) 28G-Jay Masur (16); 16. (DNF) 96-Blaine Stegenga (1).

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 2. 69-Mike Moore (3); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 4. 1K-Micah Slendy (4); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 6. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (6); 7. 84-Max Roseland (8); 8. 28-Nicholas Winter (1).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 96-Blaine Stegenga (1); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 3. 23-Brandon Bosma (5); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (4); 5. 8-Jacob Hughes (7); 6. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 7. F5-Tim Rustad (3); 8. 28G-Jay Masur (8).

