SAPLUPA, Okla. (July 29, 2022) — Heavy and persistent rainfall has forced officials with Creek County Speedway and the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network to call off events slated for Friday, July 29.

The ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek is scheduled to continue Saturday, July 30 at the Salina Highbanks Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products joining the action.