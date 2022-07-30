Ricky Lewis Wins at Limaland

From Gerry Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (July 29, 2022) — Perfect weather greeted teams and fans on Friday night for the final points event of the season at Limaland Motorsports Park with Ricky Lewis bagging the Non-Wing Sprint Car feature event.

Lewis would bring the field to the initial green flag with Barr grabbing the early lead. Lewis would get the Dave Stensland owned wound up drive by Barr to take the lead. Tayte Williamson would close on the leaders early, moving to third position on lap five, then to second place on lap 7, but that would be as close as he would get as Lewis would win the feature over Williamson, Luke Hall, Steve Little finishing 4th, and Paul Dues.

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, July 29, 2022

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]

2. 20-Tayte Williamson[6]

3. 9N-Luke Hall[5]

4. 53-Steve Little[7]

5. 87-Paul Dues[13]

6. 21B-Ryan Barr[1]

7. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[4]

8. 24L-Lee Underwood[9]

9. 99E-Gage Etgen[8]

10. 99J-Jack James[10]

11. 87X-Sam Dues[11]

12. 97X-Rodney Hurst[12]

13. 97-Austin Nigh[3]