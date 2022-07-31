Cole Macedo to Drive for Dietz Motorsports at the Knoxville Nationals

(July 31, 2022) — Dietz Motorsports announced they would return to action at the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals with Cole Macedo behind the wheel. The announcement was made on Dietz Motorsports social media channels on Sunday afternoon. The car will be sponsored by Compete Parts and Equipment Solutions. Macedo and Dietz will compete at the Capitani Classic the Sunday before the Knoxville Nationals and are currently slated to take part in Wednesday night’s preliminary program.

Cole Macedo’s brother Carson is a regular on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series with Jason Johnson Racing with Dietz Motorsports owner Phillip Dietz as his crew chief.

Macedo, from Lemoore, California, currently leads the sprint car point standings at Attica Raceway Park, Fremont Speedway, and the Attica Fremont Challenge Series driving for Ray Brooks Motorsports. Macedo has has nine feature victories this season including a pair over the past weekend at Attica Raceway Park with the AFCS Series and Saturday at Fremont Speedway with the Great Lakes Super Sprints. Macedo will miss the August 13th FAST on Dirt program at Fremont to compete at Knoxville.

Dietz Motorsports last competed in 2020 with Parker Price-Miller and David Gravel driving the entry at select events.