T.J.’s Takeaways: Sprint Car Racing Happened at Knoxville (and it was Glorious), Cautions for Spins, and the Little Crate that Almost Did

98 sprint cars checked in for competition on Saturday at Knoxville with Clint Garner good 360 sprint car feature before the 410 sprint cars had a “hold my beer” moment with a wild three car race for the lead in the closing stages of the main event between Kerry Madsen, Tyler Courtney, and eventual winner Rico Abreu that saw Abreu bounce off the fence and give Madsen an opportunity to challenge for the win on the final lap.

One of the reasons back in the late 90’s and early 2000’s I never made it to a Historical Big One after High School events were no longer an issue was to attend the regular Saturday night program before the Knoxville Nationals for a couple of years. At that time, it was a nice preview of what was to come with a stout field of cars.

Now the 360 Knoxville Nationals now taking place the weekend before the 410 Nationals and the Capitani Classic are great lead ins, but the All Star Circuit of Champions event the Saturday before the Nationals has the feel of what the Saturday before the Nationals used to be like.

While the World of Outlaws are occupied elsewhere the All Star program gives use a chance to see a stout field of cars in both the 410 and 360 classes leading into the start of Southern Iowa Speedweek the following weekend.

If I wasn’t ready for the Nationals coming up in two weeks, the race for the final transfer spot in the 410 sprint car B-Main between Austin McCarl, Matt Juhl, and Shane Golobic fired me up enough to pack up the car and head to Marion County tomorrow. McCarl and Juhl ended up transferring while Golobic ended up on the outside looking in during a wild exchange during the final laps of the event.

Saturday also showed continued progress with Rico Abreu and his race team with Ricky Warner spinning the wrenches. Abreu has regained some of the confidence on track we have seen in years past, steadily improving all year to the point where Saturday’s victory was reminiscent of other late race heroics I’ve seen from Abreu over the years.

After two features that upped the ante even more, I almost hopped in the car to head west right after the checkered flag dropped.