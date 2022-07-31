Trammell Wins at Paragon

PARAGON, Ind. (July 30, 2022) — Cody Trammell won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Paragon Speedway. Matt McDonald, Kyle Shipley, Jordan Kinser, and Seth Parker rounded out the top five.
Paragon Speedway
Paragon, Indiana
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Qualifying Flight #1
1. 26*-Matt Thompson, 15.673[3]
2. 24P-Jordan Kinser, 15.829[6]
3. 04-AJ Hopkins, 15.847[8]
4. 2C-Tim Creech II, 15.877[4]
5. 44-David Hair, 16.011[7]
6. I1-Ivan Glotzbach, 16.203[2]
7. 26-Pat Giddens, 16.207[9]
8. 91-Kayeleb Bolton, 16.470[5]
9. 45-Adam Wilfong, 16.852[1]
Qualifying Flight #2
1. 27-Cody Trammell, 15.821[4]
2. 6*-Chris Phillips, 16.017[9]
3. 38P-Seth Parker, 16.041[1]
4. 22*-Colin Parker, 16.163[5]
5. 7-Travis Thompson, 16.604[3]
6. 27G-Travis Gratzer, 17.008[6]
7. 17A-David Truax, 17.635[2]
8. 67L-Josh Lane, 17.895[8]
9. 24X-Levi Winget, 18.117[7]
Qualifying Flight #3
1. 16*-Harley Burns, 15.497[7]
2. 77FR-Ryan Thomas, 15.610[5]
3. 41-Ricky Lewis, 15.674[1]
4. 22-Brandon Spencer, 15.887[3]
5. 16-Jackson Slone, 16.424[6]
6. 77*-Hunter O’Neal, 16.500[4]
7. 17C-Steven Hobbs, 17.054[2]
8. 9-Jim Tribby, 17.057[8]
Qualifying 4 (3 Laps)
1. 17GP-Kyle Shipley, 15.896[1]
2. 11-Jack Hoyer, 16.078[5]
3. 5M-Matt McDonald, 16.359[6]
4. 2H-Brian Hayden, 17.181[2]
5. 77-Dave Peperak, 17.746[3]
6. 8-Tyler Roth, 17.892[4]
7. 83-Carl Rhuebottom, 18.055[7]
8. 51-Steve Hair, 46.278[8]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 04-AJ Hopkins[2]
2. 24P-Jordan Kinser[3]
3. 2C-Tim Creech II[1]
4. 26-Pat Giddens[7]
5. 44-David Hair[5]
6. 45-Adam Wilfong[9]
7. 91-Kayeleb Bolton[8]
8. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[6]
9. 26*-Matt Thompson[4]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 27-Cody Trammell[4]
2. 38P-Seth Parker[2]
3. 6*-Chris Phillips[3]
4. 7-Travis Thompson[5]
5. 22*-Colin Parker[1]
6. 67L-Josh Lane[8]
7. 24X-Levi Winget[9]
8. 27G-Travis Gratzer[6]
9. 17A-David Truax[7]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]
2. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]
3. 16*-Harley Burns[4]
4. 16-Jackson Slone[5]
5. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[3]
6. 9-Jim Tribby[8]
7. 17C-Steven Hobbs[7]
8. 77*-Hunter O’Neal[6]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 5M-Matt McDonald[3]
2. 11-Jack Hoyer[2]
3. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[1]
4. 77-Dave Peperak[4]
5. 51-Steve Hair[7]
6. 8-Tyler Roth[5]
7. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[6]
8. 2H-Brian Hayden[8]
B-Main #1 (10 Laps)
1. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[2]
2. 26*-Matt Thompson[9]
3. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[7]
4. 44-David Hair[1]
5. 91-Kayeleb Bolton[5]
6. 77*-Hunter O’Neal[8]
7. 9-Jim Tribby[4]
8. 17C-Steven Hobbs[6]
9. 45-Adam Wilfong[3]
B-Main #2 (10 Laps)
1. 22*-Colin Parker[1]
2. 51-Steve Hair[2]
3. 8-Tyler Roth[4]
4. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[6]
5. 17A-David Truax[8]
6. 67L-Josh Lane[3]
7. 24X-Levi Winget[5]
8. 27G-Travis Gratzer[7]
9. 2H-Brian Hayden[9]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 27-Cody Trammell[4]
2. 5M-Matt McDonald[1]
3. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[2]
4. 24P-Jordan Kinser[7]
5. 38P-Seth Parker[8]
6. 16*-Harley Burns[6]
7. 7-Travis Thompson[14]
8. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[17]
9. 26-Pat Giddens[13]
10. 11-Jack Hoyer[10]
11. 2C-Tim Creech II[11]
12. 16-Jackson Slone[15]
13. 22*-Colin Parker[18]
14. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]
15. 04-AJ Hopkins[5]
16. 51-Steve Hair[20]
17. 77-Dave Peperak[16]
18. 22-Brandon Spencer[9]
19. 6*-Chris Phillips[12]
20. 26*-Matt Thompson[19]