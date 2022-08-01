PHILLIPS WINS ANOTHER AT BRIGHTON WITH SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS

By Tommy Goudge

BRIGHTON, Ont. (July 30, 2022) – Kyle Phillips led all but the first lap of the Southern Ontario Sprints A-Main on Saturday night at Brighton Speedway to claim his second consecutive win at the Northumberland County oval.

Jamie Turner started on the pole for the 25 lap A-Main with Phillips on the outside of the front row. Turner led the first lap, but Phillips took over on lap two and went on to take his second Brighton win of the month. Tyler Rand took the runner-up spot, followed by Cory Turner, Jake Brown, and Aaron Turkey.

Heat race wins were claimed by Phillips and Rand. Liam Martin set a new Brighton record earlier in the evening, running a lap of 11.771 seconds in hot laps. Mitch Brown (11.796) was also under the previous record of 11.876 seconds set by Chris Jones in 2016.

The Southern Ontario Sprints tour will next be in action on Saturday, August 27 at Southern Ontario Motor Speedway. Visit www.southernontariosprints.com for more information.

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Brighton Speedway

Brighton, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 21 Kyle Phillips [2]; 2. 84 Tyler Rand [3]; 3. 13 Cory Turner [5]; 4. 110 Jake Brown [8]; 5. 68 Aaron Turkey [4]; 6. 11 Jamie Turner [1]; 7. 11J Chris Jones [11]; 8. 10 Mitch Brown [7]; 9. 20 Brayden Cooley [10]; 10. 42W Rick Wilson [6]; 11. 9 Liam Martin [9]; 12. 0 Glenn Styres [12]; 13. 98 Paul Pekkonen [15]; 14. 81 Derek Jonathan [13]; 15. (DNF) 25 Warren Mahoney [14]

A-Main Lap Leaders – Jamie Turner 1; Kyle Phillips 2-25

Margin of Victory – 3.125 seconds

Hard Charger – Jake Brown +4

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:52.613

1. 21 Kyle Phillips, Grand Island, New York [1]; 2. 42W Rick Wilson, Joyceville [4]; 3. 13 Cory Turner, Tillsonburg [2]; 4. 10 Mitch Brown, Brantford [3]; 5. 9 Liam Martin, Binbrook [8]; 6. 11J Chris Jones, Picton [6]; 7. 81 Derek Jonathan, Lewiston, New York [5]; 8. 98 Paul Pekkonen, Brockville [7]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 1:52.578

1. 84 Tyler Rand, Picton [1]; 2. 11 Jamie Turner, Caistor Centre [2]; 3. 68 Aaron Turkey, Ohsweken [3]; 4. 110 Jake Brown, Brantford [4]; 5. 20AU Brayden Cooley, Kirkstall, Victoria, Australia [6]; 6. 0 Glenn Styres, Ohsweken [7]; 7. 25 Warren Mahoney, Lefroy [5]

