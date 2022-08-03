Fifth Annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals this Weekend!

By Lonnie Wheatley

BELLEVILLE, Kansas (August 3, 2022) – The storied Belleville High Banks fires back to life this weekend with the United Rebel Sprint Series-sanctioned Fifth Annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals.

A stellar field of drivers will slug it out for $7,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start in Saturday night’s finale after vying for Friday’s $2,500-to-win and $350-to-start preliminary bout.

The current entry count stands at 44 cars with an assortment of drivers from Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, South Dakota, Missouri and New Mexico among those.

Reigning Belleville 305 Nationals champion Luke Cranston of Ness City, KS, is among the current entries as tries to make it two in a row after beating Jason Martin and Stu Snyder to the line to take the lucrative win last August.

Cranston became the third winner of the event after Jake Bubak topped the initial two renditions in 2018 and 2019 and then Adam Trimble pulled off an upset win in 2020.

Zach Blurton will take aim at the top spot after scoring a preliminary feature win in 2020 while Steven Richardson leads the URSS forces into the weekend as the current series points leader with a slim advantage over Jeremy Huish and Cranston, I-70 305 Sprint Car Nationals champion Ty Williams and Jon Freeman.

This year’s version of the Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals will feature a change of format, adopting a version of the popular All Star Circuit of Champions format including qualifying among heat race groups to set heat race lineups with a four-car inversion. Heat race winners along with the fastest qualifier among transfer positions will go to the feature redraw, with any heat race winner that is also that race’s fastest qualifier knocking a car out of the redraw.

Racing action is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for Friday’s action are $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12, with Saturday at $30 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Detailed ticket information is available at https://bellevillehighbanks.org/events/305-nationals/.

Complete purse information is at https://bellevillehighbanks.org/305-nationals-purse/.

Current Entries:

1ha

Caleb Saiz (Albuquerque, NM)

2b

Brett Becker (Odessa, TX)

2d

Dusty Ballenger (Harrisburg, SD)

2J

Zach Blurton (Quinter, KS)

O3

Shayle Bade (Lincoln, NE)

5

Stu Snyder (Lincoln, NE)

7T

Landon Thompson (Ft. Worth, TX)

8J

Steven Richardson (Liberal, KS)

9

John Webster (North Platte, NE)

10

Jordan Knight (Spearville, KS)

11

Toby Chapman (Panama, NE)

11c

Cole Cloud (Salina, KS)

11k

Tyler Knight (Spearville, KS)

12

Tyler Drueke (Eagle, NE)

14J

Josh Riggins (Lincoln, NE)

15

Jack Potter (Kansas City, MO)

15v

Cole Vanderheiden (Papillion, NE)

17

Connor Atkinson (Hutchinson, KS)

17

Todd Plemons (Arvada, CO)

17s

Chad Salem (Oberlin, KS)

20

Luke Cranston (Ness City, KS)

22

Justin Lasiter (Tularosa, NM)

22d

Daniel Nekolite (O’Neill, NE)

23

Brandon Bosma (Rock Rapids, IA)

23R

James Reed (Kearney, NE)

24

Cody Hays (Arcadia, OK)

25

Chase Brewer (Waxahachie, TX)

25

Gunnar Pike (South Bend, NE)

26

Dalton Steed (Midlothian, TX)

27g

Gary Gray (Kansas City, MO)

28

Madison Miller (Vail, IA)

29s

Blake Scott (Pauls Valley, OK)

33k

Aaron Ploussard (Oberlin, KS)

43

Jake Greenwood (Woodward, IA)

50

Jed Werner (Codell, KS)

53

Joe Miller (Vail, IA)

58

T.J. Cain (Wellington, KS)

75

Nick Nichols (Colorado Springs, CO)

75

Lee Beeson (Scott City, KS)

81

Jon Freeman (Salina, KS)

88J

Jeremy Huish (Jetmore, KS)

91

Jeff Stasa (Kingman, KS)

98w

Mike Woodruff (Santana, KS)

911

Ty Williams (Arcadia, OK)

Past Belleville 305 Nationals Feature Finishes:

2021:

Finale: “A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 20-Luke Cranston (1), 2. 5x-Jason Martin (2), 3. 5-Stu Snyder (3), 4. 10-Tyler Knight (11), 5. 45x-Kyler Johnson (7), 6. 12-Tyler Drueke (5), 7. 63-Randy Martin (4), 8. 88J-Jeremy Huish (10), 9. 7c-Toby Chapman (21), 10. 8J-Steven Richardson (6), 11. 911-Ty Williams (13), 12. 98-J.D. Johnson (8), 13. 7-Shane Sundquist (12), 14. 9-John Webster (9), 15. 21x-Taylor Velasquez (19), 16. 23-Brandon Bosma (17), 17. 11k-Tyler Knight (16), 18. 74-Connor Atkinson (24), 19. 65-Richard Wilbee (22), 20. 2d-Dusty Ballenger (18), 21. 2b-Brett Becker (20), 22. 15-Jack Potter (23), 23. 2J-Zach Blurton (12), 24. 50-Jed Werner (21).

Preliminary: “A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 5x-Jason Martin (1), 2. 98-J.D. Johnson (4), 3. 20-Luke Cranston (7), 4. 2J-Zach Blurton (3), 5. 12-Tyler Drueke (2), 6. 91-Jeff Stasa (8), 7. 911-Ty Williams (9), 8. 45x-Kyler Johnson (14), 9. 5-Stu Snyder (6), 10. 21x-Taylor Velasquez (21), 11. 8j-Steven Richardson (11), 12. 7c-Toby Chapman (13), 13. 74-Connor Atkinson (15), 14. 23-Brandon Bosma (19), 15. 10-Jordan Knight (17), 16. 29s-Blake Scott (18), 17. 50-Jed Werner (23), 18. 9-John Webster (10), 19. 16-Scott Cochran (20), 20. 7-Shane Sundquist (16), 21. 2b-Brett Becker (12), 22. 43-Adam Trimble (22), 23. 65-Richard Wilbee (24), 24. 2d-Dusty Ballenger (5 – DNS).

2020:

Finale: “A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 43-Adam Trimble (1), 2. 5-Stu Snyder (6), 3. 11b-Luke Cranston (2), 4. 5x-Jason Martin (8), 5. 95T-Trevor Grossenbacher (5), 6. 91-Jeff Stasa (7), 7. 11-Zach Blurton (3), 8. 10-Jordan Knight (4), 9. 27b-Jake Martens (15), 10. 50-Jed Werner (9), 11. 12-Tyler Drueke (13), 12. 7x-Shane Sundquist (11), 13. 72-Ray Seemann (19), 14. 17x-Taylor Velasquez (14), 15. 911-Ty Williams (18), 16. 2b-Brett Becker (24), 17. 05-Brandon Allen (16), 18. 45-Lonnie Cox (10), 19. 82c-Christian Kinnison (12), 20. 45x-Kyler Johnson (20), 21. 95-Buddy Tubbs (17), 22. 53-Jack Dover (21), 23. 12n-Nick Nekolite (22), 24. 0-Steven Richardson (23)

Preliminary: “A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 11-Zach Blurton (3), 2. 98-J.D. Johnson (2), 3. 5-Stu Snyder (4), 4. 50-Jed Werner (1), 5. 88J-Jeremy Huish (8), 6. 5x-Jason Martin (7), 7. 0-Steven Richardson (5), 8. 47-Cody Ledger (15), 9. 91-Jeff Stasa (12), 10. 911x-Matt Covington (20), 11. 27b-Jake Martens (18), 12. 45x-Kyler Johnson (11), 13. 82c-Christian Kinnison (19) 14. 12-Tyler Drueke (17), 15. 95-Buddy Tubbs (22), 16. 95T-Trevor Grossenbacher (24), 17. 10-Jordan Knight (16), 18. 72-Ray Seemann (9), 19. 17x-Taylor Velasquez (21), 20. 43-Adam Trimble (23), 21. 9-John Webster (14), 22. 53-Jack Dover (10), 23. 7-Toby Chapman (13), 24. 911-Ty Williams (6).

2019:

Finale: “A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak (2) [$7,000], 2. 12-Tyler Drueke (1) [$3,500], 3. 5x-Jason Martin (4) [$3,000], 4. 11-Luke Cranston (9) [$2,500], 5. 98-J.D. Johnson (7) [$2,000], 6. 03x-Joe Wood, Jr., (8) [$1,750], 7. 50-Jed Werner (3) [$1,650], 8. 911-Ty Williams (5) [$1,600], 9. 7x-Shane Sundquist (10) [$1,550], 10. 95-Buddy Tubbs (6) [$1,500], 11. 0-Steven Richardson (14) [$1,450], 12. 15-Jack Potter (11) [$1,400], 13. 27-Andy Shouse (19) [$1,350], 14. 911x-Tim Crawley (18) [$1,300], 15. 16-Scott Cochran (21) [$1,250], 16. 03-Shayle Bade (17) [$1,200], 17. 45x-Kyler Johnson (23) [$1,150], 18. 2J-Zach Blurton (12) ($1,100], 19. 2b-Brett Becker (16) [$1,050], 20. 1s-Ryan Voss (13) [$1,000], 21. 7-Toby Chapman (20) [$1,000], 22. 17-Todd Plemons (24) [$1,000], 23. 54-Trey Gropp (15) [$1,000], 24. 88J-Jeremy Huish (22) [$1,000].

Preliminary: “A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak (1), 2. 5x-Jason Martin (2), 3. 911x-Tim Crawley (6), 4. 50-Jed Werner (4), 5. 98-J.D. Johnson (3), 6. 911-Ty Williams (12), 7. 12-Tyler Drueke (18), 8. 03x-Joe Wood, Jr. (10), 9. 2J-Zach Blurton (8), 10. 2b-Brett Becker (7), 11. 03-Shayle Bade (11), 12. 7-Toby Chapman (15), 13. 95-Buddy Tubbs (13), 14. 54-Trey Gropp (19), 15. 29s-Blake Scott (14), 16. 15-Jack Potter (22) 17. 7x-Shane Sundquist (20), 18. 6-Mark Walinder (21), 19. 17-Todd Plemons (17), 20. 45x-Kyler Johnson (23), 21. 1s-Ryan Voss (24), 22. 0-Steven Richardson (16), 23. 11-Luke Cranston (9), 24. E85-Craig Dollansky (5).

2018:

Finale: “A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak (1) [$7,000], 2. 224-Kyle McCutcheon (4) [$3,500], 3. 5x-Jason Martin (11) [$3,000], 4. 98-J.D. Johnson (14) [$2,500], 5. 27-Andy Shouse (2) [$2,000], 6. 2J-Zach Blurton (6) [$1,750], 7. 02-Brandon Long (7) [$1,650], 8. 45k-Tim Crawley (12) [$1,600], 9. 7m-Kevin Ramey (10) [$1,550], 10. 48-Jake Martens (3) [$1,500], 11. 88J-Jeremey Huish (15) [$1,450], 12. 23s-Stu Snyder (8) [$1,400], 13. 911-Ty Williams (18) [$1,350], 14. 0z-Steven Richardson (5) [$1,300], 15. 99-Dalton Stevens (20) [$1,250], 16. 82c-Christian Kinnison (22) [$1,200], 17. 50-Jed Werner (16) [$1,150], 18. E85-Ray Seemann (13) [$1,100], 19. 10x-Jordan Knight (9) [$1,050], 20. 2d-Dusty Ballenger (23) [$1,050], 21. 9d-Lance Davis (24) [$1,050], 22. 45-Monty Ferreira (21) [$1,000], 23. 10-George White (19) [$1,000], 24. 11x-Brandon Hanks (17) [$1,000].

Preliminary: “A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak (2), 2. 5x-Jason Martin (3), 3. 27-Andy Shouse (5), 4. 0z-Steven Richardson (1), 5. 49-Luke Cranston (8), 6. 7m-Kevin Ramey (9), 7. 18-Lorne Wofford (6), 8. 82c-Christian Kinnison (17), 9. 23s-Stu Snyder (14), 10. 99-Dalton Stevens (15), 11. 2J-Zach Blurton (10), 12. 50-Jed Werner (19), 13. 48-Jake Martens (20), 14. 69-Mike Moore (23), 15. 11k-Tyler Knight (12), 16. 88J-Jeremy Huish (13), 17. 7x-Shane Sundquist (16), 18. 74-Patrick Bourke (7), 19. 11x-Brandon Hanks (11), 20. E85-Ray Seemann (24), 21. 02-Brandon Long (21), 22. 224-Kyle McCutcheon (18), 23. 22-Kaleb Johnson (22), 24. 19-Wes Wofford (4).