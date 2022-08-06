Brian Brown/Sam Hafertepe Jr. Share Lead in “Mr. Sprint Car” Standings Before 360 Nationals Finale

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa. (August 5, 2022) — After winning their respective openers in the 32nd Annual 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank, Brian Brown and Sam Hafertepe Jr. have the early lead in the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into tonight’s 360 Nationals finale. Points are accrued at racing action at both Knoxville Raceway and Southern Iowa Speedway.

The purse for this year’s award, thanks to Beaver Drill & Tool sees the winner awarded $6,000, second place $2,500 and third $1,000.

Beaver Drill & Tool Company of Kansas City is in their fourth year as title sponsor of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett Mr. Sprint Car Award. The Vielhauer family, well-known in the sprint car racing community are owners of Beaver Drill & Tool Co. The late Bob Vielhauer was inducted in the Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame in 2022.

Current 2022 Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” top ten standings…

2022 – 1. (tie) Sam Hafertepe Jr., Texas, 50 points; Brian Brown, Missouri, 50 points; 3. (tie) Gio Scelzi, California, 49 points; Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA; 5. (tie) Aaron Reutzel, Texas, 48 points; Lynton Jeffrey, New South Wales, Australia; 7. (tie) Garet Williamson, Missouri, 47 points; Christopher Thram, Minnesota; 9. (tie) Thomas Kennedy, Alberta, Canada, 46 points; Clint Garner, Southe Dakota, 46 points.

