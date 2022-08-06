Mike Keegan at Limaland

August 5, 2022

Lima, OH

By Gerry Keysor

Limaland Motorsports Park closed out the 2022 season on Friday night with the annual Invitational Races and King of the Quarter Mile Races, presented by K&L Ready Mix, for the top 20 in points in Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invaders, Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, and Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks.

Fremont Ohio’s Mike Keegan grabbed the NRA 360 Invitational win with Jared Horstman winning the King of the Quarter Mile. In the Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar Modifieds, it was No 95J Jerry Bowersock winning the Invitational Race and No. 65 Todd Sherman winning the King of the Quarter Mile honors. In the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks, Craig Dippman picked up the Invitational Race victory, while Gabe Mueller was crowned King of the Quarter Mile.

2022 Season Points Awards were handed out to the top 15 in points for the Modifieds and Thunderstocks with No. 65 Todd Sherman garnering his 9th Limaland Modified Track Championship, with Crew Chief Dave Yeary picking up Crew Chief of the Year honors. UNOH Racer Randy Giroux was awarded Rookie of the Year in the Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. In the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks, Holland Ohio’s Gabe Mueller was presented with the 2022 Track Championship, and Rookie of the Year Award, while his car owner Jamie Faller was awarded with Thunderstock Crew Chief of the Year. Modified driver Shane O’Connor was awarded the 2022 Sportsman of the Year Award.

The Rookies in the Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invaders took part in a special 12 lap race to crown the 2022 Rookie of the year and award the winner a new set of Brodix Heads. Jac Nickles, Caleb Harmon, Steve Niese, and Mike Keegan would race the first 6 laps with the race then brought to a yellow flag and the field being completely inverted. Keegan would be the one to beat in the familiar family car No. X.

The Pits were then opened up to allow the fans to come back and enjoy some fun and fellowship with teams and drivers at part of the Annual Pit Party Celebration presented by the Ohio State Beauty Academy.

Limaland Motorsports Park would like to thank every sponsor, driver, crew member, staff member, and especially every fan for a memorable 2022 season. We look forward to bringing you the very best in racing and entertainment in 2023 and beyond.

17 entries

OHIO LOGISTICS NRA SPRINT INVADERS

Invitational (25 Laps): 1. X-Mike Keegan[2]; 2. 66-Chase Dunham[4]; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[8]; 4. 16C-Tylar Rankin[14]; 5. 6-Hud Horton[6]; 6. 11H-Caleb Harmon[1]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[12]; 8. 2S-Kyle Sauder[5]; 9. 11G-Luke Griffith[17]; 10. 18-Todd Heuerman[15]; 11. 21M-Adam Cruea[7]; 12. 1-Steve Niese[11]; 13. 55-Matt Cogley[16]; 14. 97X-Rodney Hurst[13]; 15. 5J-Jake Hesson[9]; 16. 5NC-Jac Nickles[3]; 17. 17-Jared Horstman[10]

NRA Rookie of the Year (12 Laps): 1. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]; 2. 11H-Caleb Harmon[1]; 3. 5NC-Jac Nickles[2]; 4. 1-Steve Niese[3]

King of the Quarter Mile (10 Laps): 1. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 2. 66-Chase Dunham[1]; 3. 16C-Tylar Rankin[6]; 4. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]; 5. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]; 6. 18-Todd Heuerman[3]