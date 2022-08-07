Clayton Rossmann Grabs Wisconsin Wingless win at Wilmot

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, August 6, 2022)–Second Generation driver Clayton Rossmann of Wadsworth, IL captured his second consecutive 20-lap AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint feature at Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, August 6.

The 16-year-old Rossmann shot into the lead three laps from the finish as early leader Tim Cox of Park City, IL and Rusty Egan of Round Lake Beach, IL came together in turn four battling for the top spot. Cox took the initial lead and maintained it through a red flag for a flip by Ralph Johnson of Silver Lake in turn three two laps into the main. R. Johnson was not injured. Cox and Rossmann went wheel to wheel for several circuits as the laps wound down, including a pair of cautions with 16 and 8 laps left. On the final restart, it became a trio battling for the top spot until the Cox and Egan incident with Rossmann finding the open spot down low. The race stayed green with Rossmann taking the checkered flag followed by Johnny Fahl of Brown Deer coming on for second. Kansasville’s Ryan Marshall, who started 17th in the 24-car field after winning one of the twin-B Mains, was third. Cox recovered for fourth with Egan fifth.

“This was great running with my hero as I was growing up,” said Rossmann, after being greeted in victory lane with a big hug by the veteran Cox. “My family was here from out of town for the second time in a row, and they must think all I do is win. I don’t know if I can get them to come back in two weeks(August 20) when we race here again. I have to thank everyone who has been helping out, my family, and Colin Sivia who has become my crew chief.”

Wisconsin wingLESS Sprints 39 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:30:17.523

1. 09-Clayton Rossmann[4]; 2. 0-John Fahl[6]; 3. 7X-Ryan Marshall[17]; 4. 40-Tim Cox[2]; 5. 50-Rusty Egan[12]; 6. 23Z-

Zach Raidart[13]; 7. 41-Dennis Spitz[16]; 8. 4-Jordan Paulsen[22]; 9. 89-Nathan Crane[11]; 10. 47-Chance Ciskowski[3];

11. 29OG-Tom Eller[7]; 12. 52-Craig Lager[9]; 13. 38-Allen Hafford[24]; 14. 70H-Raymond Hensley[21]; 15. 22-Greg Alt[15];

16. 24-Eric Wilke[20]; 17. 13-CJ Malueg[1]; 18. 7-Trinity Uttech[18]; 19. 6-Jake Kouba[14]; 20. 70-Chris Klemko[19]; 21.

29J-Ralph Johnson[23]; 22. 9-Greg Olsen[5]; 23. 91-Jimmy Sivia[8]; 24. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[10]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:07:35.647

1. 9X-Mike Sullivan[1]; 2. 7-Trinity Uttech[4]; 3. 24-Eric Wilke[2]; 4. 4-Jordan Paulsen[9]; 5. 20-Natalie Klemko[3]; 6. 7D-Josh

Davidson[6]; 7. 99X-Tom Brown[12]; 8. 11-Austin Hansen[7]; 9. 4G-George Gaertner III[10]; 10. 17-Bryce Andrews[11]; 11.

13A-Dave Wallace[8]; 12. 00-Jason Young[5]

B Feature 2 10 Laps | 00:12:12.724

1. 7X-Ryan Marshall[2]; 2. 70-Chris Klemko[1]; 3. 70H-Raymond Hensley[6]; 4. 38-Allen Hafford[4]; 5. 29J-Ralph Johnson[3];

6. 54-Scott Grissom[5]; 7. 7L-Ellie Hensley[7]; 8. 52M-David Mikulski; 9. 39-William Huck[9]; 10. 48-Tanner McDonald[8]; 11.

(DNS) 99J-Seth Johnson

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:10:56.064

1. 47-Chance Ciskowski[3]; 2. 23Z-Zach Raidart[8]; 3. 13-CJ Malueg[2]; 4. 22-Greg Alt[5]; 5. 9X-Mike Sullivan[4]; 6. 20-

Natalie Klemko[7]; 7. 7D-Josh Davidson[9]; 8. 11-Austin Hansen[1]; 9. 4G-George Gaertner III[10]; 10. 17-Bryce Andrews[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:09:27.804

1. 9-Greg Olsen[4]; 2. 89-Nathan Crane[5]; 3. 29OG-Tom Eller[1]; 4. 52-Craig Lager[2]; 5. 24-Eric Wilke[3]; 6. 7-Trinity

Uttech[8]; 7. 00-Jason Young[7]; 8. 13A-Dave Wallace[9]; 9. 4-Jordan Paulsen[6]; 10. 99X-Tom Brown[10]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:17.163

1. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[2]; 2. 0-John Fahl[4]; 3. 40-Tim Cox[3]; 4. 41-Dennis Spitz[6]; 5. 7X-Ryan Marshall[5]; 6. 29J-Ralph

Johnson[1]; 7. 54-Scott Grissom[7]; 8. 7L-Ellie Hensley[8]; 9. 39-William Huck[9]; 10. (DNS) 52M-David Mikulski

Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:25:50.947

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia[1]; 2. 50-Rusty Egan[5]; 3. 6-Jake Kouba[2]; 4. 09-Clayton Rossmann[4]; 5. 70-Chris Klemko[3]; 6. 38-

Allen Hafford[8]; 7. 70H-Raymond Hensley[7]; 8. 48-Tanner McDonald[9]; 9. 99J-Seth Johnson[6]

Qualifying 1 | 00:02:20.075

1. 9X-Mike Sullivan, 00:15.250[20]; 2. 9-Greg Olsen, 00:15.682[6]; 3. 47-Chance Ciskowski, 00:15.683[12]; 4. 24-Eric

Wilke, 00:15.804[18]; 5. 13-CJ Malueg, 00:15.821[17]; 6. 52-Craig Lager, 00:15.875[4]; 7. 11-Austin Hansen,

00:15.998[15]; 8. 29OG-Tom Eller, 00:16.055[13]; 9. 22-Greg Alt, 00:16.082[1]; 10. 89-Nathan Crane, 00:16.099[3]; 11. 17-

Bryce Andrews, 00:16.134[14]; 12. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 00:16.216[7]; 13. 20-Natalie Klemko, 00:16.360[16]; 14. 00-Jason

Young, 00:16.541[19]; 15. 23Z-Zach Raidart, 00:16.581[10]; 16. 7-Trinity Uttech, 00:16.636[5]; 17. 7D-Josh Davidson,

00:16.866[2]; 18. 13A-Dave Wallace, 00:16.911[8]; 19. 4G-George Gaertner III, 00:17.621[11]; 20. 99X-Tom Brown,

00:18.109[9]

Qualifying 2 | 00:02:45.056

1. 0-John Fahl, 00:15.164[1]; 2. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 00:15.221[17]; 3. 40-Tim Cox, 00:15.339[8]; 4. 70-Chris Klemko,

00:15.429[18]; 5. 14Z-Ryan Zielski, 00:15.466[4]; 6. 6-Jake Kouba, 00:15.468[15]; 7. 29J-Ralph Johnson, 00:15.531[13]; 8.

91-Jimmy Sivia, 00:15.585[7]; 9. 7X-Ryan Marshall, 00:15.622[16]; 10. 50-Rusty Egan, 00:15.660[12]; 11. 41-Dennis Spitz,

00:15.663[6]; 12. 99J-Seth Johnson, 00:15.809[14]; 13. 54-Scott Grissom, 00:15.829[11]; 14. 70H-Raymond Hensley,

00:15.904[10]; 15. 7L-Ellie Hensley, 00:16.111[9]; 16. 38-Allen Hafford, 00:16.136[3]; 17. 39-William Huck, 00:16.170[2];

18. 48-Tanner McDonald, 00:16.441[19]; 19. 52M-David Mikulski[5]