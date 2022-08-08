POWRi WAR Slated for Valley Speedway’s King of Kansas City

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/8/22) Crowning royalty in the open-wheel wingless world of the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will next see competitors in the annual and honorary quest of the returning King of Kansas City on Saturday, August 13th at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Classes scheduled for competition at Valley Speedway on Saturday, August 13th for the King of Kansas City include the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, Midwest Mods, Pure Stock, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Dirt Demons.

Saturday, August 13 | King of Kansas City | Valley Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 6:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Saturday, August 13 | King of Kansas City | Valley Speedway Ticket Pricing:

General Admission: $20.00

Military/Seniors(+65): $18.00

Kids 6-12: $6.00

Children Under 6: FREE

Pit Pass: $35.00

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today to MAVTV on www.FloRacing.com to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Track details for Valley Speedway including points standings, location, and facility details can be found online at www.valleyspeedway.com | 348 East Old US 40 Grain Valley, MO 64029.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.