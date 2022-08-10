BOSS & FAST Set For Another Fremont Double

From Fremont Speedway

It has become a tradition now at Fremont Speedway. Combine a great race track and facility with a lot of tradition. Then throw in a little old school charm with the fairground / covered grandstand effect. Finally, mix in a combination of winged AND traditional sprint cars and you have a recipe for a great night at the races!

The MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series will be on stop number 12 of their 2022 campaign, while the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt winged cars will be making their eleventh race of the season. Isaac Chapple is the current tour point leader with California’s Ricky Lewis in the runner-up spot. Jesse Vermillion holds the third position with Saban Bibent and Blake Vermillion rounding out the top 5. On the FAST side, it’s Bradner, Ohio’s Nate Dussel with the lead in the current standings. He’s also the leading driver on the tour in the win department, including the win at Fremont back in May. Chasing Nate are Lee Jacobs, Ricky Peterson, Sean Rayhall and Zeth Sabo.

Joining BOSS and FAST will be the always exciting Dirt Truck division. Pit gates open at 3 with general admission gates open at 4. Driver meeting will be at 5:15 with engine heat and hot lap immediately following. Racing will begin at 7. Adult general admission is $18 with seniors $15, students $10 and kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $30.

Both sprint tours will be competing for their standard tour payouts. For BOSS, the A-Main pays: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. Heat races pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to TCB Speed, Brave Breed Rescue, TheCushion.com and Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel. Bonus awards are provided by Hoosier Tire, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Cowen Truck Line, J&F Construction and Elizabeth Gardner Photography. There are NO fees of any kind to race with BOSS. All cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier Tires with the right rear a spec Medium, H15 or Racesaver. We do not mark tires.

For FAST, the main event payout is: 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. Heat races pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Brave Breed Rescue, TheCushion.com and Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel. Bonus awards are provided by Kear’s Speed Shop and Elizabeth Gardner Photography. Like BOSS, there are NO fees of any kind to race with FAST. Cars must be on all 4 Hoosier Tires with the rear the national wing spec tires. The left rears must be the H series and the right rears must be a spec Medium or H15. You do not have to run the same tire all night. Wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wickerbill.