Starks Ties Career Mark for Single-Season Wins With 11th Trip to Victory Lane

ALGER, Wash. (Aug. 9, 2022) – Trey Starks tied his career high for victories in a single season last Saturday when he captured his 11th triumph of the year.

The win at Skagit Speedway was also his third straight at the track.

“It’s really cool, especially with the lack of racing we’ve done,” he said. “It really makes me want to get to win No. 12. I definitely want to beat that mark. I just want to see how many we can get this year. There’s not a ton of racing left, but I think there’s an opportunity to get one or two more.”

Starks kicked off Saturday night by setting quick time during qualifying for the fifth time this season at Skagit Speedway.

“We went out about mid-pack for qualifying and the car was really good,” he said. “We started fourth in the heat race and got to second. We battled for the lead toward the end, but it was one of those deals where what does it gain you versus the risk.”

Starks advanced from third to second place in the dash to line up on the outside of the front row in the A Main.

“The track was a little bit narrower than usual and had more moisture than over the summer,” he said. “We made some adjustments and stayed more conservative. I didn’t get the jump necessarily, but I got the lead coming out of turn two on the top. It was kind of the same song and dance. I tried to stay out front and get through lapped cars really well. We had a red with four laps down and that was the only restart. I kept my nose clean and we seemed to get through traffic well. I had a car that could go anywhere so that made it good.”

Starks plans on returning to Skagit Speedway on Aug. 27 when he will battle for his fourth straight victory.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 6 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (4); Dash: 2 (3); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

16 races, 11 wins, 13 top fives, 15 top 10s, 16 top 15s, 16 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Aug. 27 at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

