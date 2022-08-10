Unusual Wednesday Night Program Ends with Schatz Leading Knoxville Nationals Points

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2022) – After a unusual night of racing where 18 of the top 20 cars after qualifying failed to transfer through their heat races to the main event Donny Schatz edged David Gravel for the event point lead during the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

Schatz and Gravel tied for the lead with 469 points with Schatz earning the tiebreaker based on the higher feature finish.

Brent Marks bounced back from having to transfer through the B-Main to the main event charging from 22nd to 13th and ended up third in points. Quick qualifier Parker Price Miller and Knoxville Nationals rookie of the year candidate Justin Sanders rounded out the top five.

61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Event Points Following Wednesday’s Preliminary Program

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

1. 15-Donny Schatz, 469

2. 2-David Gravel, 469

3. 19-Brent Marks, 462

4. 11M-Parker Price-Miller, 457

5. 39-Justin Sanders, 456

6. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 447

7. 18-Gio Scelzi, 445

8. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 444

9. 83-James McFadden, 441

10. 13-Justin Peck, 441

11. 14J-Cole Macedo, 435

12. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 434

13. 14-Corey Day, 422

14. 11-Roger Crockett, 417

15. 16A-Colby Copeland, 416

16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 414

17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 410

18. 17W-Shane Golobic, 407

19. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 405

20. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 401

21. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 399

22. 17C-Carson Short, 398

23. 7-Justin Henderson, 396

24. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 395

25. 21H-Brady Bacon, 395

26. 55T-McKenna Haase, 392

27. 73-Scotty Thiel, 390

28. 55W-Mike Wagner, 390

29. 7S-Robbie Price, 386

30. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 385

31. 2M-Davey Heskin, 384

32. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 382

33. 71-Cory Eliason, 381

34. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 380

35. 7W-Dustin Selvage, 376

36. 24-Terry McCarl, 373

37. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 360

38. 84-Scott Bogucki, 333

39. 20-AJ Moeller, 332

40. 40-Clint Garner, 323

41. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 318

42. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 306

43. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 302

44. 2KK-Kevin Ingle, 301

45. 22-Riley Goodno, 293

46. 10-Skylar Prochaska, 278

47. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 272

48. 1X-Jake Bubak, 271

49. 1M-Don Droud Jr., 265

50. 45-Rusty Hickman, 257

51. 52-Blake Hahn, 230