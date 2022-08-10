Unusual Wednesday Night Program Ends with Schatz Leading Knoxville Nationals Points

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2022) – After a unusual night of racing where 18 of the top 20 cars after qualifying failed to transfer through their heat races to the main event Donny Schatz edged David Gravel for the event point lead during the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.
Schatz and Gravel tied for the lead with 469 points with Schatz earning the tiebreaker based on the higher feature finish.
Brent Marks bounced back from having to transfer through the B-Main to the main event charging from 22nd to 13th and ended up third in points. Quick qualifier Parker Price Miller and Knoxville Nationals rookie of the year candidate Justin Sanders rounded out the top five.
61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
Event Points Following Wednesday’s Preliminary Program
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
1. 15-Donny Schatz, 469
2. 2-David Gravel, 469
3. 19-Brent Marks, 462
4. 11M-Parker Price-Miller, 457
5. 39-Justin Sanders, 456
6. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 447
7. 18-Gio Scelzi, 445
8. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 444
9. 83-James McFadden, 441
10. 13-Justin Peck, 441
11. 14J-Cole Macedo, 435
12. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 434
13. 14-Corey Day, 422
14. 11-Roger Crockett, 417
15. 16A-Colby Copeland, 416
16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 414
17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 410
18. 17W-Shane Golobic, 407
19. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 405
20. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 401
21. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 399
22. 17C-Carson Short, 398
23. 7-Justin Henderson, 396
24. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 395
25. 21H-Brady Bacon, 395
26. 55T-McKenna Haase, 392
27. 73-Scotty Thiel, 390
28. 55W-Mike Wagner, 390
29. 7S-Robbie Price, 386
30. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 385
31. 2M-Davey Heskin, 384
32. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 382
33. 71-Cory Eliason, 381
34. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 380
35. 7W-Dustin Selvage, 376
36. 24-Terry McCarl, 373
37. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 360
38. 84-Scott Bogucki, 333
39. 20-AJ Moeller, 332
40. 40-Clint Garner, 323
41. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 318
42. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 306
43. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 302
44. 2KK-Kevin Ingle, 301
45. 22-Riley Goodno, 293
46. 10-Skylar Prochaska, 278
47. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 272
48. 1X-Jake Bubak, 271
49. 1M-Don Droud Jr., 265
50. 45-Rusty Hickman, 257
51. 52-Blake Hahn, 230