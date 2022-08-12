Knoxville Nationals Events: Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 – FVP Preliminary Night

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM: United Trailers Golf Classic at Bos Landen Golf Course registration

8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower

9:00 AM: Breakfast w/Champions featuring Doug Wolfgang, Sammy Swindell, and Bobby Allen at Celebrate Church

10:00 AM: “Meet the Knoxville Regulars” Fan Forum hosted by Mike Roberts and featuring Justin Henderson, Davey Heskin, Carson McCarl, and guests at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater

10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens

10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Noah Gass, Randy Smith, Sye Lynch, and Ed Lynch Jr.

12:00 PM-2:00 AM: Marion County Cattleman Tent open for business

12:00 PM: “Meet the All Stars” Fan Forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater hosted by Blake Anderson featuring Justin Peck, Kyle Reinhardt, and Chris Windom

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Logan Schuchart, Shane Golobic, Kenny Jacobs, and Rico Abreu.

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

2:00 PM: “Meet Brent Marks” fan forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater hosted by Bruce Ellis

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens with Face Painting

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Scotty Johnson, Rocky Hodges, and Tyler Groendyk

4:00 PM: Driver autograph session in the Main Show Barn

4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands.

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Grandstands open

6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post-Race: Live music with “After Shock” on the Hercules Tire Entertainment State.