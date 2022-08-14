Haygood dominates Rock Springs opener, takes ASCS Frontier checkers

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – Nick Haygood, making his first appearance of the season with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region sprint car series, dominated and picked up the victory in Friday’s Wyoming Sprint Car Showdown opener at Sweetwater Speedway.

The Denver, Colorado driver led all 20 laps after starting on the outside of the front row. Haygood took the lead from pole sitter Ian Myers on the start and in Turns 1 and 2 rode high around the outside of the track and cleared a dive bomb slider by points leader Trever Kirkland. Haygood immediately checked out from there and was never threatened aboard the Rick Lowery No. 1 USA Performance-powered Maxim.

The only caution of the main event came with three laps completed. Kirkland attempted a pass around Haygood on the bottom of Turns 1 and 2 on the restart, but could not make anything work and instead lost second place to Coaldale, Alberta’s Kelly Miller, who sailed around the top side to take over the runner-up position. Miller, however, was unable to pose any challenge to Haygood, who won by a margin of over 6.2 seconds.

Miller’s second place finish was his best of the season in ASCS Frontier Region competition aboard the KDM Motorsports No. 2jr AMS-powered EMI. Miller entered the night tied with Great Falls, Montana driver Kory Wermling for second in the points standings. Miller regained the position outright and also shaved seven points off of Kirkland’s lead. Kirkland meanwhile got on the podium for the fifth time in the last six races, finishing third aboard the Kirkland Racing No. 37 Shark-powered Maxim. The Helena, Montana driver now leads Miller by 86 points unofficially.

Wermling finished fourth and Michael Bingham of Craig, Colorado finished fifth.

Heat races earlier in the evening were won by Kirkland and Wermling.

The Wyoming Sprint Car Showdown concludes Saturday at Sweetwater Speedway. The following weekend sees the series return to Big Sky Speedway for the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial, a two-night event for the first time on August 19th and 20th.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, along with news and info on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and other ASCS regional tours, can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.

– – –

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

Wyoming Sprint Car Showdown – Night 1

Sweetwater Speedway

Rock Springs, WY

August 12, 2022

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. 37 Trever Kirkland, 2. 24m Ian Myers, 3. 77 Michael Bingham, 4. 2x Mike Manwill.

Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. 9k Kory Wermling, 2. 1 Nick Haygood, 3. 2jr Kelly Miller, 4. 38 Caleb Crowther.

Feature (20 laps): 1. 1 Nick Haygood, 2. 2jr Kelly Miller, 3. 37 Trever Kirkland, 4. 9k Kory Wermling, 5. 77 Michael Bingham, 6. 24m Ian Myers, 7. 38 Caleb Crowther, 8. 2x Mike Manwill.

Lap leaders: Nick Haygood 1-20