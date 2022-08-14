Kirkland wins Rock Springs ASCS Frontier finale

By Andrew Kunas

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – Trever Kirkland added to his points lead when he won his third ASCS Frontier Region sprint car main event of the season, taking Saturday’s Wyoming Sprint Car Showdown finale at Sweetwater Speedway.

Kirkland led all 20 laps aboard the Kirkland Racing No. 37 Shark-powered Triple X, taking the lead on the start and never looking back. That third win leads all drivers in ASCS Frontier competition and the Helena, Montana driver also increased his lead to over 100 points. Kirkland has won two of the last three races and has been on the podium in six of the last seven.

A multi-car melee that took out three cars on the initial start was the only stoppage. Michael Bingham flipped upside down but emerged from his car uninjured. After a lengthy delay to repair the catch fence in Turn 2, the second attempt to start the race was successful and they ran 20 straight green flag laps.

Denver, Colorado driver Nick Haygood, who dominated and easily won Friday’s race at Sweetwater, was no match for Kirkland on Saturday, but backed up the Friday victory with a second place run in the Rick Lowery No. 1 USA Performance-powered Maxim. Kory Wermling of Great Falls, Montana finished third aboard his family’s No. 9k Moyle-powered Maxim and moved into second place in the standings after Alberta’s Kelly Miller lost a motor in hotlaps and scratched for the evening. Mike Manwill of Idaho Falls, Idaho was fourth.

Haygood and Kirkland won heat races earlier in the evening.

Next for the ASCS Frontier Region is a return to Big Sky Speedway for the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial, a two-night event for the first time on August 19th and 20th.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, along with news and info on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and other ASCS regional tours, can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

Wyoming Sprint Car Showdown

Sweetwater Speedway

Rock Springs, WY

August 13, 2022

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. 1 Nick Haygood, 2. 24m Ian Myers, 3. 38 Caleb Crowther, DNS – 2jr Kelly Miller

Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. 37 Trever Kirkland, 2. 9k Kory Wermling, 3. 77 Michael Bingham, 4. 2x Mike Manwill.

Feature (20 laps): 1. 37 Trever Kirkland, 2. 1 Nick Haygood, 3. 9k Kory Wermling, 4. 2x Mike Manwill, 5. 38 Caleb Crowther, 6. 77 Michael Bingham, 7. 24m Ian Myers, DNS – 2jr Kelly Miller.

Lap leaders: Trever Kirkland 1-20