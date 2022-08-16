Illinois Sprint Invaders Weekend Doubleheader Ahead!

By Bill W

August 15, 2022 – The Sprint Invaders have a busy weekend planned this Saturday and Sunday in Illinois after lengthy absences. On Saturday, August 20, the Sprint Invaders hit the Peoria Speedway quarter-mile for the first time sine 2015. Sunday, finds the group moving over to the Adams County Speedway in Quincy. It will be the first visit to the banked 1/3-mile oval in Quincy in four years.

This will mark the eighth visit for the series in Peoria. Three-time series’ champion Ryan Jamison has two wins there, and other victors include Bobby Mincer, Jerrod Hull, Bret Tripplett, and Jon Agan, who won the last contest there in 2015.

Grandstands open Saturday at 4 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 5:30. Grandstand General Admission is $20, with Kids 10 and Under FREE. UMP Mods, B-Mods and Kid Mods are also on the card.

This will be the tenth time the Sprint Invaders have contested in Quincy. Kaley Gharst is the only driver with more than one win there (2). Others to visit Victory Lane include Ricky Logan, Matt Sutton, Jim Moughan Jr., Jerrod Hull, Chris Martin, Jon Agan and Joe B. Miller who won the last time out in 2018.

Grandstands open on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 5:30. Admission is $15 and $12 for Seniors. IMCA Sport Mods, UMP 4-cylinders and Street Stocks are also in action.

Cody Wehrle leads the current point standings heading into Peoria, ahead of Ryan Jamison, Jamie Ball, Tanner Gebhardt and Colton Fisher. Paul Nienhiser, four-time winner Chase Randall, Devin Wignall, Tyler Lee and Bret Tripplett round out the top ten.Bret Tripplett, Jamie Ball and Tanner Gebhardt.

Check out the website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.org, and visit us on Facebook as well!

Unofficial 2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1634

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1611

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 1595

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1522

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1521

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1518 (1)

Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 1502 (4)

Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1493

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1463

Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1461

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 1434

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1332

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1277

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 865

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 843

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 841

Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 793

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA 623 (1)

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 613 (1)

JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 592

Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 580

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 561

Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 540

Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 424

Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL, 368

Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 350

Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 303

Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 250

Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 235

Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 220

Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 200

Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 184

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 181

Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 172

Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 50