BOSS Returns to Wayne County August 20th

By Aaron Fry

The MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series is set to return to Wayne County Speedway this Saturday, August 20th. When the tour was first formed in 2011, the historic 3/8 mile oval was the second facility ever to hold a sanctioned event. Dustin Smith of Russiaville, Indiana won the race that night with an incredible 30 car field on hand. Over the next 4 years, it would annually host two nights of racing with other winners such as Sheldon Haudenschild, Brandon Spithaler, Andre Layfield, Landon Simon and Mike Burkin.

After a 6-year absence, the cast of characters have changed quite a bit. For most of the field, Saturday will be their first ever look at Wayne County Speedway. Willow Branch, Indiana’s Isaac Chapple leads the tour standings with Ventura, California’s Rick Lewis in the runner-up spot, looking for his first ever tour win. Another Hoosier state racer, Jesse Vermillion, sits in the third position with Saban Bibent and Jesse’s brother, Blake Vermillion, rounding out the top 5. Fans can also expect to see Lee Underwood, Steve Little, Steve Irwin, Luke Hall, Drew Rader, Cody Gardner, Bob McMillin, Aaron Middaugh, Koby Barksdale, Trey Osborne, Paul Dues, John Mollick and many more!

The addition of the winged 410 sprints has not deterred some regulars from pulling the wings off! Jordan Ryan and Trey Jacobs are expected to try to defend the home turf. Both have been regulars with the FAST On Dirt tour and regulars at WCS, but for Ryan, this will be his first run without the wings!

Due to the addition of the winged 410’s, the show has been moved forward one hour with gates now opening at 2 pm. BOSS driver meeting will be at 4:45 pm with engine heat promptly at 5. Racing is scheduled for 6:30 pm. Adult general admission is $20 with kids 12 and under free. Pit passes are $30. Both the yellow Westhold and the red AMB transponders will work. Fuel is available at the track along with a limited selection of tires from Twarog Race Products and the BOSS tour.

The standard BOSS purse is up for grabs which breaks down as follows: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. All cars not starting the main event are guaranteed $100. Heat races pay the top 4: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to TCB Speed, Brave Breed Rescue, TheCushion.com and Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel. There will also be six bonus awards all drivers are eligible for thanks to Hoosier Tire, Cowen Truck Line, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Home Turf Training Center, Village Point Market, J&F Construction and Accu-Force Shock Dyno.

For fans, be sure to pick up a copy of the 2022 BOSS/FAST souvenir program and play the Gross & Sons Cutom Millwork “Pick ‘Em” contest. If you can pick the top 3 finishers in the main event correctly, you win $25 cash! Be sure to check out our 2022 merchandise and apparel at the trailer on the midway.