Record 28 HOVIS RUSH SPRINT CARS AT LERNERVILLE

By Mike Leone

(August 16, 2022) –

(Sarver, PA)…The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Sprint Car Series presented by Born2Run Lubricants held the fifth annual “Manufacturers Night” presented by MSD Performance on August 12 at Lernerville Speedway once again part of the “Sprint Spectacular”. A record $14,500 of product giveaways were shared amongst the record 28 cars from four different states! The Equipment Rental Options Weekly Series event was streamed live by Lernerville TV with RUSH announcer Brian Spaid calling the action.

Three-time Series Champion, Chad Ruhlman, put a slider on John Mollick on lap 14 & drove away for his first Lernerville win of the season and fifth overall. After passing Arnie Kent to win his heat race, Tyler Newhart turned in an excellent run with a career best second. Mollick, who won the last event at Lernerville on July 22, came back for third after sliding off the track. Kent was fourth. A.J. MacQuarrie went 12th to fifth.

Peluso Roofing sponsored the “Sprint Spectacular” and added a $125 bonus to the fifth and 10th place finishers in the RUSH feature, which were MacQuarrie and Brandon Blackshear. Blaze Myers, who has two wins this season, will go down in history as the winner of the first ever RUSH Sprint Car B main.

Rookie racer Zack Wilson was the lucky recipient of the grand prize of a 4150HP 750 CFM Methanol Carburetor and vent tube roll over valves from Holley Performance valued at $953! Gale Ruth, Jr., who leads the way with seven victories in 2022, won the second most valuable prize of TBM Brake calipers and brake fluid valued at $845. Ruth also won a $250 gift certificate for chassis repairs from new contributor Bailey Racing Fabrication owned by former “410” Sprint Car racer Bill Bailey.

Andy Priest, who pilots Ted Hull’s #41, won multiple packages valued at $950, which included a complete set of 4130 black FK Rod Ends, two Bilstein Shocks, and a $100 gift certificate from King Racing Products. Another driver winning multiple packages was the improving Ricky Tucker, Jr. Tucker won a complete GM distributor package from new contributor Rohrich Automotive along with a drum of methanol from Bazell oil, two fuel jugs from Precise Racing Products, and a $100 King Racing Products certificate for a total of $935.

“We have to thank the 27 product contributors that helped to make this year’s Manufacturers Night for the Sprint Cars the richest to date,” stated RUSH Director Vicki Emig. “It was also tremendous to see a record car count of 28 turn out to support this night beating the prior record of 25 set last month at Lernerville. It’s great to continue to see additional cars make their way into competition as we’re almost at 40 competing cars this year!”

The following companies contributed to the 2022 “Manufacturers Night”: Bailey Racing Fabrication, Bazell Oil, Benic Enterprises, Bilstein Shocks, FK Rod Ends, Frankland Racing Supply, FSR Racing Products, Holley Performance, Hoosier Tire Distributors, Insinger Performance, Intense Fabrication, Jones Racing Products, King Racing Products, Matus Motorsports, MSD Performance, Pancho’s Racing Products, Precise Racing Products, Race-1, Racing Electronics, TBM Brakes, Racers New & Used Parts Warehouse, Two7 Manufacturing, Racing Electronics, Rohrich Automotive, Schoenfeld Headers, Triple-X Race Components, and Velocita-USA.

2022 “Manufacturers Night” presented by MSD Performance Product Giveaway Winners List:

1. Holley- 4150HP 750 CFM Methanol Carburetor/Vent Tube Roll Over Valves ($953) (Zack Wilson)

2. TBM Brakes- 1 F1 Left Front Caliper and 1 F4 Rear Inboard Caliper/3 TBM Brake Fluid ($845) (Gale Ruth, Jr.)

3. Velocita-USA- One Team Drivers Suit ($700) (Brad Blackshear)

4. FK Rod Ends- One Complete Set of 4130 Black FK Rod Ends ($500) (Brandon Shughart)

5. FK Rod Ends- One Complete Set of 4130 Black FK Rod Ends ($500) (Andy Priest)

6. FK Rod Ends- One Complete Set of 4130 Black FK Rod Ends ($500) (Ryan Fraley)

7. FK Rod Ends- One Complete Set of 4130 Black FK Rod Ends ($500) (Phil Young)

8. Rohrich Automotive- Complete GM Distributor Package ($485) (Ricky Tucker, Jr.)

9. MSD/Matus Motorsports- 8727 CT Rev Limiter/1 Set 8.55 Super Conductor Plug Wires/$100 Gift Certificate ($468) (Don Blaney)

10. MSD/Matus Motorsports- 8727 CT Rev Limiter/1 Set 8.55 Super Conductor Plug Wires/$100 Gift Certificate ($468) (Brian Hartzell)

11. Bazell Oil/Precise Racing Products/King Racing Products- 1 Drum of Methanol/2 Sunoco Fuel Jugs/$100 Gift Certificate ($450) (Jordan Hamilton)

12. Bazell Oil/Precise Racing Products/King Racing Products- 1 Drum of Methanol/2 Sunoco Fuel Jugs/$100 Gift Certificate ($450) (Ricky Tucker, Jr.)

13. Bilstein (Precise/Wedge)/King Racing Products- 2 RUSH Bilstein Shocks/$100 Gift Certificate ($450) (Andy Priest)

14. Race-1- Complete RUSH Sprint Car Yoke Assembly ($430) (Blaze Myers)

15. Two7 Manufacturing/Intense Fabrication- Sprint Car Set-up Stands/Sprint Car Bumper Kits ($430) (Jeff Metsger)

16. Schoenfeld/Racing Electronics- One Complete Set Headers, Part #1022LCM2/Receiver Pro & Case ($415) (Amelia Clay)

17. Schoenfeld/Racing Electronics- One Complete Set Headers, Part #1022LCM2/Receiver Pro & Case ($415) (Rod George)

18. Jones Racing Products- SBC Radius Tooth Water Pump Belt Drive System ($410) (Lacey Shuttleworth)

19. Jones Racing Products- SBC Radius Tooth Water Pump Belt Drive System ($410) (Trent Marshall)

20. Frankland Racing Supply/Pancho’s Racing Products- $300 Frankland Gift Certificate For Parts or Service/$100 Pancho’s Certificate ($400) (A.J. MacQuarrie)

21. Frankland Racing Supply/Pancho’s Racing Products- $300 Frankland Gift Certificate For Parts or Service/$100 Pancho’s Certificate ($400) (Joe Buccola)

22. Frankland Racing Supply/Pancho’s Racing Products- $300 Frankland Gift Certificate For Parts or Service/$100 Pancho’s Certificate ($400) (Brandon Blackshear)

23. FSR Racing Products- 1 Aluminum Double Pass Sprint Car Radiator ($400) (John Mollick)

24. Velocita-USA- Racing Shoes & Gloves ($378) (Tyler Newhart)

25. Hoosier Tire Distributor/Precise Racing Products- 1 Hoosier RUSH Sprint Car Tire/$100 Gift Certificate ($370) (Brian Hartzell)

26. Hoosier Tire Distributors/Benic Enterprises- 1 Hoosier RUSH Sprint Car Tire/$100 Gift Certificate ($370) (Calvin Clay)

27. Hoosier Tire Distributors/Benic Enterprises- 1 Hoosier RUSH Sprint Car Tire/$100 Gift Certificate ($370) (Charlie Utsinger)

28. Hoosier Tire Distributors/Racers New & Used Parts Warehouse- 1 Hoosier RUSH Sprint Car Tire/$100 Gift Certificate ($370) (Chad Ruhlman)

29. Hoosier Tire Distributors/Racers New & Used Parts Warehouse- 1 Hoosier RUSH Sprint Car Tire/$100 Gift Certificate ($370) (Arnie Kent)

30. Insinger Performance/Precise Racing Products- $300 Gift Certificate towards Purchase of 1 Drum of Methanol/2 Fuel Jugs ($350) (Kevin Kaserman)

31. Triple X Race Components- $300 Triple X Gift Certificate ($300) (Brian Cressley)

Additional Drawing: Bailey Racing Fabrication- $250 Gift Certificate for Chassis Repairs (Gale Ruth, Jr.)

The RUSH Racing Series is brought to you by Hovis Auto & Truck Supply together with Born2Run Lubricants along with the support of Hoosier Tire, Bilstein Shocks, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bazell Race Fuels, Insinger Performance, MSD Performance, Holley Performance Products, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Jones Racing Products, TBM Brakes, Performance Bodies & Parts, Racing Electronics, Wrisco Industries, Frankland Racing Supply, Landrum Performance Spring, Ontime Body & Graphic, Sherwood Wheels, Alternative Power Sources, Precise Racing Products, Lincoln Electric, Velocita-USA, Waterstone Mortgage Hermitage, Wedge Motorsports, 3C Graphix, D&V Jewelers, DrumPreserve, CrateInsider.com, Marthinsen & Salvitti Insurance Group and Terry Bowser Excavating.