SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RETURNS SATURDAY, AUG. 27, WITH THE ACME COMPANIES $5,000-TO-WIN GUNN MEMORIAL FOR 410 SPRINT CARS

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway swings back into racing action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with The Acme Companies 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial for the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars plus the limited late models and PASS 305 sprint cars.

The special Saturday night summer outing for the 410 sprint cars will be a 25-lap tribute to the late central Pennsylvania Hall-of-Fame promoter paying $5,000 to win and $400 to start. A total purse of nearly $20,000 will be on the line for the fifth 410 sprint car race of the season at the track.

Time trials and heat races will be the sprint car qualifying format. The fast qualifier will earn a $300 bonus from Fast Tees in memory of five-time champion Jim Nace. Track gates will open at 5 p.m.

Anthony Macri of Dillsburg is the defending Gunn Memorial champion.

Previous 410 sprint car winners at the track this season include Macri; Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg; Gio Scelzi of Fresno, Calif.; and most recently Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove.

Heimbach leads the Lelands.com standings by just 10 points over defending series champion Deitrich entering the Gunn Memorial. The 2022 series champion will receive a $5,000 bonus plus a commemorative watch from Foss Jewelers in Selinsgrove. Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville and Lucas Wolfe of Mechanicsburg are both only 150 points behind the leader in the third position.

The MAPCO Machine Shop limited late models will also compete in their fifth race of the season. Andrew Yoder of Middleburg won the first three races of the year with Taylor Farlling of Carlisle scoring the most recent triumph. Yoder has a 140-point lead over defending series champion Devin Hart of Port Royal.

In the Apache Tree Service PASS 305 sprint car standings, two-time winner Ken Duke of Selinsgrove holds a 215-point advantage over three-time winner and defending series champion Garrett Bard of Wells Tannery. The Aug. 27 race will be the eighth of the season at Selinsgrove for the 305 sprint cars.

Jack Gunn was a native of Hancock, Md., and brought mid-state sprint car racing into the national spotlight in the 1970’s while serving as track announcer and promoter. Gunn guided Selinsgrove, Williams Grove, Penn National, and Hagerstown Speedways during his promotional reign. He died in 1980 at the age of 48, and was inducted posthumously into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 1990.

The Acme Companies, based in New Cumberland, is owned and operated by former sprint car racers John Mickle and Bob Bennett. The company operates four divisions including Acme Trailer Works (acmetrailerworks.com), Acme Car Company (acmecarco.com), Berrien Buggy by Acme (berrienbuggy.com), and Acme Composites (acme-composites.com).

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 27, 2022:

RACING:

410 Sprint Cars

Limited Late Models

PASS 305 Sprint Cars

GATES: 5PM

QUALIFYING: 7:30PM

ADMISSION:

Adults $20

Students (12-17): $15

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes: $30

42nd Annual Jack GunnMemorial for 410 Sprint Cars: 1) $5,000 2) $2,000 3) $1,200 4) $1,100 5) $1,000 6) $800 7) $700 8) $650 9) $625 10) $600 11) $550 12) $500 13) $475 14) $450 15) $425 16-14) $400