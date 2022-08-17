USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO PERRIS FOR “CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT”

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 16, 2022… The championship battle for the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will resume this Saturday, August 20th, at Perris Auto Speedway. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” is one of the most anticipated and lucrative dates on the schedule. The action packed card will also feature the PAS Senior Sprints, PAS Young Guns Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, and the Western Racing Association Vintage Cars (on track). Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds in Perris, California, the spectator gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information or advance tickets, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– Protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” continues the rich tradition of honoring those that have contributed to Southern California Sprint Car Racing. The popular event began in 1996 as the “Jack Kindoll Classic” and when the gates open at 5:00pm, there will be a special autograph session at the PAS Sports Bar. At press time, legends Jimmy Oskie, Brad Noffsinger, Eddie Wirth, John Redican, Stan Atherton, Wally Pankratz, and “Super” Rickie Gaunt have confirmed that they will be in attendance. There are rumors of more surprise guests for fans to meet and greet at the autograph session.

To date, fourteen drivers have won the “California Racers Hall of Fame Night / Jack Kindoll Classic” events. 2006 USAC/CRA Champion, “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman leads all drivers with six victories and Brody Roa joined the winner’s list last year over “Speedy” Stevie Sussex, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Chris Gansen, and “The Demon” Damion Gardner. The event winner’s list is at the end of the release.

Led by Perris and Ascot infield announcer Chris Holt, over $12,000 in additional prize money has been raised for Saturday’s “California Racers Hall of Fame Night.” The “Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award” winner will earn $1,000. For the fastest four qualifiers that accept the challenge, the “Junior Kurtz / Bill Simpson Trophy Dash” (four 3-lap rotating dashes) has over $4,000 in purse money. There is an additional $6,000 in main event lap money as well as extra cash bonuses up for grabs. A special thanks goes out to Chris Holt and everyone that contributed to the event.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 237 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-two different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 50 “home track” wins, including the “So-Cal Showdown” on March 26th. The April 30th “Sokola Shootout” was won by Matt Mitchell and “The Cadillac” Cody Williams topped the May 28th “Salute to Indy.” Brody Roa topped the June 25th “Bubby Jones and Ray Scheetz Memorial.” Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012 and a complete USAC/CRA win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

Heading to the fourteenth point race, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a 107-point advantage over the competition. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner finished twelfth in the Santa Maria return on August 6th. To date, the nine-time champion has posted five feature wins, four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, six heat race victories, ten top-10 finishes, and 134 feature laps led to his credit. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has ninety-four series wins and will be looking to claim his fifth “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” victory.

Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, California) ranks second in the USAC/CRA point chase. Driving his #37 Roy Miller Freight Lines / Campbell Brothers Storage Maxim, Mitchell was the Santa Maria fast qualifier and scored twenty-first in the main event. At press time, the 2014 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, one semi-main win, two hard charger awards, ten top-10 finishes, and 35 feature laps led on the season. Matt is tied with “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland, “Super” Rickie Gaunt, and “Showtime” Danny Sheridan with eight career USAC/CRA triumphs and will have his sights on another win at Perris Auto Speedway.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) sits third in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned #2 Digalert / Full Throttle Scissor Lift Rental DRC, Williams finished seventeenth at Santa Maria after an early flip. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, nine top-10 finishes, and 12 feature laps led in the campaign. “The Big Game Hunter” ranks seventh with eleven career wins and will be looking to add another “California Racers Hall of Fame Night” win to his resume.

Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, California) is fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving the family owned #51T Specialty Fasteners / DRC Chassis entry, Tafoya had an eighth place finish at Santa Maria Raceway. At press time, the 2019 USAC/CRA and USAC SouthWest Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one semi-main win, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award and ten top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday, Eddie will have his sights on the first USAC/CRA main event win of his career at Perris Auto Speedway.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) ranks fifth in the championship standings. Piloting John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams raced from twelfth to fourth in the August 6th feature. To date, the 2014 Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories and eight top-10 finishes in the campaign. Logan will be looking to earn the first USAC/CRA victory of his career this Saturday night.

Nate Schank (Santa Rosa, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors and ranks ninth in the point chase. The pilot of the family owned #1$ Joe Hunt Magnetos / Sonoma Paint Center entry will be looking for his first victory at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Brody Roa, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Matt McCarthy, Verne Sweeney, Austin Grabowski, A.J. Bender, “T-Dub” Trent Williams, Chris Gansen, Kyle Edwards, Jake Hodges, Jeff Dyer, Dan Taylor, Joel Rayborne, Steve Hix, “Showtime” Danny Sheridan, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $30, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $25, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $5, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Fairgrounds charges $10 for parking. Advance tickets are available and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Floracing.com, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing Tires, Laserworx Manufacturing, Woodland Auto Display, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, In Memory of Shawn McDonald, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Vahlco Wheels, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner

CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT / JACK KINDOLL CLASSIC WINNERS: 1996-Lee Brewer Jr., 1997-Rip Williams, 1998-Cory Kruseman, 1999-Richard Griffin, 2000-Cory Kruseman, 2001-Cory Kruseman, 2002-Steve Ostling, 2003-Lance Gremett, 2004-Rickie Gaunt, 2005-Cory Kruseman, 2006-Tony Jones, 2007-Cory Kruseman, 2008-Damion Gardner, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Cory Kruseman, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Austin Williams, 2019-Jake Swanson, 2020-CANCELLED, 2021-Brody Roa.

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 5-Damion Gardner, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Cody Williams, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Tanner Boul, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Matt Mitchell.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 50-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Matt Mitchell, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Justin Grant, 5-Brody Roa, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 3-Brady Bacon, 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Charles Davis Jr., 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-C.J. Leary, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Cody Williams, 1-Jason York.

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1-Damion Gardner-876, 2-Matt Mitchell-769, 3-Austin Williams-740, 4-Eddie Tafoya Jr.-722, 5-Logan Williams-709, 6-Cody Williams-616, 7-Tommy Malcolm-610, 8-Brody Roa-560, 9-Nate Schank-500, 10-Charles Davis Jr.-497, –Matt McCarthy-497.