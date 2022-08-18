Cory Eliason and Anthony Macri Tabbed to Fill in for Parker Price-Miller

(August 18, 2022) — Sam McGhee Motorsports announced on Thursday that Cory Eliason and Anthony Macri will fill in for the injured Parker Price-Miller over the next two weeks with the All Star Circuit of Champions. Price-Miller continues to recover from injuries suffered in an accident last Saturday at the 61st Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

Eliason, from Visalia, California, will handle driving duties during the three night swing through New York with the All Stars at Outlaw Motor Speedway in Dundee, New York on Friday, Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, New York on Saturday, and Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York on Sunday.

The following two weeks Macri, who is the leading feature winner in the country, will pilot the car during the four night swing through his native state of Pennsylvania and the following weekend for the revival of the Sharon Nationals at Sharon Speedway over Labor Day weekend.